×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

D'Antoni, Paul relaxed over Harden injury scare

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    09 Mar 2019, 14:57 IST
James Harden - cropped
Houston Rockets star James Harden

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni and guard Chris Paul remained relaxed over an injury scare for James Harden in their victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden briefly exited Friday's game during the first half after landing heavily on his right wrist, which was already sore from previous falls.

The MVP candidate, a prolific source of points for the Rockets throughout the season, was able to return and contributed 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in an emphatic 107-91 win.

After the game, Harden reportedly had a precautionary X-ray on his injured wrist, but neither D'Antoni nor Paul appeared too concerned by the issue when they addressed the media.

Asked if his heart had skipped a beat when Harden hit the floor, D'Antoni said: "Oh yeah. Well, it always does. But he's a pretty tough guy.

"[He's] dealing with pain [in the wrist], I guess. I don't know, he just fell on it. He's fallen on it before and is sore, so there was some pain there and then this just aggravated it."

Paul told reporters: "The way he plays, he's always hitting the ground, whether it's a foul or just contact or what not, so we trusted that he was going [to] be alright.

"If he needs to take a game or two off, we got it. But we need him."

Omnisport
NEWS
Harden scores 58 points, Rockets rally to beat Heat 121-118
RELATED STORY
Harden feels Rockets are 'catching a rhythm'
RELATED STORY
James is going to be James – Returning Paul does not want Harden to change
RELATED STORY
Wade hails Harden after 58-point masterclass
RELATED STORY
James Harden Shoes: Ranking the Best Adidas Harden Shoes
RELATED STORY
We have to figure it out - Harden philosophical after Rockets lose Paul to hamstring injury
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Performance against Golden State Warriors proves that the James Harden saga is real
RELATED STORY
NBA: Paul George is becoming a Most Valuable Player candidate
RELATED STORY
Harden scores 35, Rockets beat Raptors 107-95
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Boston Celtics' struggles continue against James Harden and Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us