D'Antoni unhappy with Rockets' poor start

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31 Oct 2018, 08:46 IST
dantonimike63Getty
Mike D'Antonio

The Houston Rockets lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 104-85 to move to 1-5 this season and coach Mike D'Antoni was blunt when describing his team's start.

Houston have lost their five games by an average of 14.4 points. They have dropped three games by 19 or more.

The Rockets are 25th in the NBA in points allowed per game (118.8), while they were sixth last year (103.9).

"Last year we played well," D'Antoni said, via the Houston Chronicle.

"Right now, we're playing like c***."

Some of the Rockets' struggles can be credited to James Harden going down with a hamstring injury against the Utah Jazz last Wednesday.

Houston are 0-2 in two games without the reigning MVP and Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony are struggling to pick up the slack.

The two All-Stars combined to score 25 points on eight-of-31 shooting in Tuesday's loss. Not all of the blame can go to that, though, as Houston were 1-3 in games with Harden, as well.

D'Antoni did not pass blame.

"I'm down like everybody else. ... We've got to get this going," D'Antoni said.

He continued: "We've got to be better. I've got to be better."

Houston's next two games see them match up with two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference in the Brooklyn Nets (2-5) and Chicago Bulls (2-5).

Omnisport
NEWS
