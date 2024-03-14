Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (March 14): Latest on Kyrie Irving and Dante Exum's status 

The Dallas Mavericks' injury report will be closely monitored ahead of their game against the OKC Thunder on Thursday. The Mavericks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They have endured an injury-riddled season, with several rotation players missing many games.

The Mavs haven't submitted their injury report. They only had one injury before Wednesday's showdown against the Golden State Warriors, with Brandon Williams missing the game with a wrist issue.

Kyrie Irving and Dante Exum finished the game against the Dubs without injuries. They have missed a combined 48 games this year, becoming two of their most injury-prone players.

However, Luka Doncic will return on the injury report before Thursday's game. He left the game against the Golden State with a hamstring issue. He hadn't been on it for the past few games, so it's a tough blow.

He seems to have tried his best to stay available, but various ailments have held him back. Doncic has missed only seven games, and Thursday could be his eighth.

According to coach Jason Kidd, the Dallas Maverucks were uncertain about Doncic traveling to Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Here's a look at the Mavericks' predicted injury report:

Player Status Injury Brandon Williams Out Wrist injury Luka Doncic Day-to-day Hamstring injury

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder is one of the two nationally televised games on Thursday's slate. TNT and Tru TV will provide coverage across the US. Meanwhile, local TV operators Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Oklahoma will also cover the game.

Fans outside the US can watch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET at Paycom Center.

45-20 OKC is second in the West, while 38-28 Dallas is eighth.

Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder last game player stats and box score

The OKC Thunder will be the favorites on Thursday despite losing by a mammoth 146-111 margin when they last faced the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 10.

Doncic and Irving tallied a combined 57 points on 22 of 33 shooting, while five others scored over 10 points. Dallas shot an impressive 58.2%.

Meanwhile, the Thunder didn't get any significant contribution from the team other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 25 points.

Jalen Williams had an off night with a measly nine points, while Chet Holmgren had 13 points and 12 rebounds, but he attempted only seven shots. The two must step up to ensure Gilegous-Alexander gets the support he needs on Thursday, especially with the Mavs hitting their stride behind a four-game winning streak.

A win is in the sights for the Thunder, who have homecourt advantage in this game, along with Doncic's absence also being a factor.

OKC has three wins in its last four outings. It's coming off a 121-111 home loss against the Indiana Pacers.