Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Injury Report for March 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Boston Celtics on Friday at the TD Garden in Boston, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second and the final game of their season series with the Celtics winning the first 119-110 on Jan. 23, included in the NBA's nine-game slate.

The Mavericks, 34-25, hold the seventh spot in the West and second in the Southwest Division, snapped their back-to-back game-losing streak against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Despite the two road losses, they have been stellar, going 8-2 in their previous 10 outings.

The Celtics, with a league-leading record of 46-12, are on a nine-game winning streak. Their last defeat came at home against the LA Lakers on Feb. 1, nearly marking an undefeated month.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report for March 1

The Mavericks have listed two players on their injury report. G Luka Doncic (ankle, nose) is questionable and F Maxi Kleber (nose) is available.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

The addition of an ankle injury is new for Doncic, who has been playing despite a nasal injury for the Mavericks' past nine games.

Despite the nose issue, he hasn't shown any signs of being slowed down, posting averages of 34.2 points, 11 assists, 9.9 rebounds and 2 steals over 36.8 minutes per game during this period.

However, the recent ankle issue introduces a bit of uncertainty for Dallas' upcoming game in Boston on Friday.

Should Doncic be sidelined, Irving is expected to shoulder more of the offensive responsibilities against his ex-team.

Without Doncic on the floor, Irving's usage rate climbs to 32.4%, an increase from 28.3% when they play together. Additionally, Tim Hardaway Jr. benefits from a 5.7% bump in usage rate under these circumstances.

Boston Celtics injury report for March 1

The Boston Celtics have no players on their injury report at the time of writing. All Celtics players are available.

Boston Celtics starting lineup for March 1

The Celtics are expected to start Jrue Holiday at PG, Derrick White at SG, Jaylen Brown at SF, Jayson Tatum at PF and Kristaps Porzingis at center.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics?

The marquee matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics is set to be aired nationally on ESPN and locally on NBC Sports Boston and WFAA / UniMas 49 for home and away coverage, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the TD Garden.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV for live-streaming, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.