Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 30, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Golden State Warriors on December 30, 2023. The Mavericks have a season record of 18-14, averaging 118.8 points per game and shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Warriors are experiencing an upturn in form, winning five of their last seven games. The Warriors are currently on a homestand and have a record of 15-16. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Injuries

Dallas Mavericks injuries for Dec. 30, 2023

Luka Doncic is listed as questionable due to a left quadriceps injury, while Kyrie Irving is listed as doubtful as he continues to recover from a right heel contusion. Additionally, Maxi Kleber remains sidelined due to a minor toe dislocation.

The participation of Luka Doncic in the game is uncertain due to his injury, which will significantly impact the Mavericks' performance. If Doncic is unable to play, the Mavericks will face challenges, especially with Irving and Kleber also out.

Golden State Warriors injuries for Dec. 30, 2023

Gary Payton II is not listed, meaning he will be available to play. Kevon Looney is listed as questionable for the game due to an illness.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 30, 2023

With Kyrie Irving out with his heel injury, Tim Hardaway Jr. will be starting in his place for the shooting guard position.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic Jaden Hardy SG Tim Hardaway Jr. Seth Curry SF Dante Exum Josh Green Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF Grant Williams Derrick Jones Jr. Markieff Morris C Dereck Lively || Dwight Powell Richaun Holmes

Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 30, 2023

As Draymond Green is suspended, Jonathan Kuminga will be starting for his position, and Kevon Looney's illness could mean another start for Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PG Stephen Curry Chris Paul Cory Joseph Lester Quinones SG Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody SF Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins PF Jonathan Kuminga Gui Santos C Trayce Jackson-Davis Dario Saric Usman Garuba

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors key matchups

The Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors will feature some great matchups, marquee names, and key rotational matchups.

Stephen Curry vs Luka Doncic

The matchup between Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic is highly anticipated. Both players lead their teams and are known for their exceptional scoring and playmaking abilities. Doncic has been playing exceptionally well lately, scoring at least 38 in six of the last seven games, including a game on Christmas Day when he scored 50 points. On the other hand, Curry has been a prolific three-point shooter, leading the league in 3-pointers per game.

Klay Thompson vs Tim Hardaway Jr.

The key to the matchup will be how well Thompson can contain Hardaway Jr.'s scoring ability and whether he can exploit the gaps in the Mavericks' defense. On the other hand, Hardaway Jr.'s ability to create his shot and score from various ranges will be challenging for Thompson to defend. This matchup is expected to be a close and competitive game, with both players playing significant roles in determining the outcome.