Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers: Preview, Betting Tips, Prediction | January 17, 2024

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers is one of the 10 games on the NBA slate for Jan. 17. It will be the third and final meeting between these two teams in the regular season.

For those looking to tune in to the action, this game will be aired on national television. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcasted on ABC.

As these two star-studded teams prepare to face off, here is a full breakdown of the matchup.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers Preview

So far this season, the LA Lakers have yet to take down the Dallas Mavericks. However, both games went down to the wire. Dallas secured a 104-101 win the first time around, followed by a 127-125 victory in the last meeting.

The Lakers have struggled greatly since winning the In-Season Tournament, but appear to be turning things around. They've won three of their last five games, and most recently took down the red-hot OKC Thunder. LeBron James and company enter this matchup in 10th place in the standings with a 20-21 record.

As for the Mavericks, they are a top-five team at the West currently. They find themselves in fifth place with a 24-17 record. Dallas is also on a bit of hot streak, picking up wins in five of their last seven games. During this stretch, Kyrie Irving is averaging 34.3 points and 6.0 assists on 50/46.89 shooting splits.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers betting tips

Looking at the odds for Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers, the home team finds themselves as the favorites. The line for the game is currently placed at 3.5 points.

Even though they enter the matchup much higher in the standings, the Mavericks have positive odds on their moneyline (+138). This likely has to do with the fact that Luka Doncic is listed as questionable on the injury report. The All-Star point guard has missed Dallas' last three games as he deals with an ankle injury.

The Lakers' moneyline is sitting at -164 for Tuesday night. Also, the over/under for the matchup has been set at 244 points.

Moving over to player props, some of the notable points lines for notable players includes LeBron James (25.5), Anthony Davis (27.5), and Doncic (32.5).

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers prediction

With Doncic's status up in the air, it's tough to make a clear prediction for Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers. Still, even in the event that he doesn't play, Kyrie Irving might be capable of getting this shorthanded squad over the hump.

If Doncic does play, the Mavs should be viewed as the favorites to win. He is playing at an MVP level, and Irving is also on a scorching-hot tear. The Lakers have a lot of length, but their backcourt isn't strong enough to slow down this duo of All-Stars.

Even though they've been trending in the wrong direction, the Lakers should never be counted out. LeBron and AD are capable of turning it on at any moment to deliver a big performance. On their home floor in front of a national audience, they have all the motivation bring the intensity in hopes of getting their season back on track.

