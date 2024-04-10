Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks face the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center in Miami, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. It marks the second and final matchup of their season series, following the Mavericks' 114-108 victory on March 7. The game is part of the NBA's eight-game lineup.

The Mavericks (49-30) are fifth in the Western Conference and are atop the Southwest Division. They enter the game fresh off a commanding 130-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, the first leg of back-to-back road games.

Luka Doncic put up an impressive performance, registering 39 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, along with a block. He shot 13-of-25 from the field, including eight 3-pointers out of 17 attempts, boasting a shooting percentage of 47.1%.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat (44-35) are eighth in the Eastern Conference and are second in the Southeast Division. They secured a hard-fought double-overtime 117-111 victory against the Atlanta Hawks in their previous outing.

Tyler Herro showcased his skills with a stellar performance, scoring 33 points and contributing five rebounds and four assists, marking one of his best games since returning from injury.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Apr. 10

The Mavericks have listed three players on their injury report: Josh Green will continue to be sidelined due to an ankle injury, while Greg Brown III remains out for personal reasons. Additionally, Dereck Lively II will remain unavailable due to a knee issue.

Player Status Injury Josh Green out ankle Greg Brown out personal Dereck Lively out knee

Miami Heat injury report for Apr. 10

The Miami Heat have issued updates regarding Tyler Herro, labelling him as day-to-day for their upcoming second back-to-back set.

Terry Rozier, dealing with a neck issue, is also listed as day-to-day, with the team planning to provide an update on his availability closer to game time. However, Duncan Robinson continues to be sidelined due to a back problem, while Josh Richardson remains out with a right shoulder injury.

Player Status Injury Josh Richardson Out Right shoulder surgery Duncan Robinson Out Back Terry Rozier GTD Neck Tyler Herro GTD Foot, rest

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic Dante Exum Brandon Williams SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy SF Derrick Jones Jr. Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber C Daniel Gafford Dwight Powell

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Terry Rozier Delon Wright Alondes Williams SG Tyler Herro Patty Mills SF Jimmy Butler Jaime Jaquez Jr. Haywood Highsmith PF Nikola Jovic Caleb Martin Orlando Robinson C Bam Adebayo Kevin Love Thomas Bryant

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat?

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat will be nationally televised on ESPN, including local streaming options available on Bally Sports Sun and WFAA / UniMas 49 for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.