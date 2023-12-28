Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 28, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup joins seven other games on December 28, 2023. This is the second time both teams will compete against each other this season, with the Mavs picking up the win in their first battle.

This game takes place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. For those who want to catch the action, the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports SW-DAL. You can also stream the game on NBA League Pass.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injuries

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks injuries for Dec. 28, 2023

Kyrie Irving is ruled out of the upcoming game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and has not yet been given a timeline to return from his heel injury. Maxi Kleber is also out and his expected healing time will take until early January.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries for Dec. 28, 2023

Entering this matchup, Karl-Anthony Towns is marked as questionable by the Timberwolves medical staff because of his knee injury. Meanwhile, Jaylen Clark will need more than a month to recover from an Achilles injury.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 28, 2023

With no Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum has been starting in his place while Tim Hardaway Jr. is also promoted to the starting lineup. Luka Doncic, Grant Williams and rookie Dereck Lively II rounds up the rest of the starters.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic Jaden Hardy SG Dante Exum Seth Curry SF Tim Hardaway Jr. Josh Green Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF Grant Williams Derrick Jones Jr. Markieff Morris C Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell Richaun Holmes

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 28, 2023

If Karl-Anthony Towns is ruled out at the last minute by the team doctors, Naz Reid is up next to start at PF or the Timberwolves can go small putting Kyle Anderson instead. Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards are the starting backcourt tandem while Rudy Gobert is a lock at the center position as long as he is healthy.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Shake Milton Jordan McLaughlin SG Anthony Edwards Nikeil Alexander-Walker Wendell Moore Jr. SF Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson Troy Brown Jr. PF Naz Reid Leonard Miller C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves key matchups

The Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game promises to be an exciting game and it will feature some key matchups that could determine the outcome.

Luka Doncic vs Anthony Edwards

Both players are young and blockbuster to watch. The all-around game of Luka Doncic has been legendary while the explosiveness of Anthony Edwards can start the team. Expect both players to guard each other and they will try to dictate the pace of the matchup.

Rudy Gobert vs Dereck Liveley II

This is like an experience vs youth matchup. Dereck Liveley II has been showing shades that he could become the future DPOY in the league and many compare him to Tyson Chandler. However, seeing him against Rudy Gobert would be interesting and it will be a barometer of how far can Liveley go in his young career.