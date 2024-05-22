Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Top 10 player props available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1 (May 22)

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday for Game 1 of their Western Conference finals in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Timberwolves are led by Anthony Edwards, while the Mavericks are led by Luka Doncic.

Dallas reached the Western Conference finals by beating the LA Clippers and OKC Thunder in six games each in the first and second round, respectively. Minnesota swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round and then upset the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, in seven games in the second round.

With a pivotal series-opening game coming up, here are 10 props available for Game 1 of Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves’ Western Conference finals.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Top 10 Game 1 player props

#10 Naz Reid over 9.5 points (-115, via FanDuel)

Naz Reid has consistently scored more than 10 points in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He averages 10.4 points in 11 games. Expect him to easily score over 9.5 points Wednesday.

#9 Luka Doncic under 29.5 points (-122, via FanDuel)

The Slovenian guard didn’t shoot efficiently against the OKC Thunder and averaged just 24.7 points. Luka Doncic should score under 29.5 points in Game 1.

#8 Rudy Gobert over 1.5 turnovers (-105, via BetMGM)

Even though Gobert plays as a center, he averages 1.8 turnovers in 10 games in the current postseason. He also averaged 1.6 turnovers in the regular season.

#7 Karl-Anthony Towns over 19.5 points (-125, via FanDuel)

Towns struggled in parts of the second-round series against Denver; however, he came up clutch in Game 7 with 23 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and a block. The forward should have more than 19.5 points Wednesday.

#6 Anthony Edwards over 1.5 steals (+110, via FanDuel)

The shooting guard averages 1.7 steals in 11 games in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He should be able to replicate those numbers against Dallas as well.

#5 Luka Doncic over 45.5 total points, rebounds and assists (-118, via DraftKings)

Luka Doncic hasn’t had the best postseason yet, but knowing him, he should be up for a decisive series. In 12 playoff games this season, he averages 46.1 in total points, rebounds and assists. He is hugely favored to go past 45.5 in that category Wednesday.

#4 Kyrie Irving under 1.5 steals (-145, via Caesars Sportsbook)

Kyrie Irving averages 1.4 steals in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Expect Irving to stay under 1.5 steals in Game 1.

#3 Kyrie Irving over 20.5 points (-148, via DraftKings)

While Kyrie Irving might struggle to get steals, scoring shouldn’t be an issue for him. Irving is projected to score at least over 22 points Wednesday.

#2 Rudy Gobert over 1.5 blocks (-154, via Caesars Sportsbook)

With both teams preferring to drive to the basket, Gobert will get ample opportunities to get 1.5 blocks. Even though he has had a mediocre 1.1 blocks per game average in the current playoffs, he is due for a big game and that should be Wednesday.

#1 Anthony Edwards over 27.5 points (-128, via FanDuel)

After an off game against the Denver Nuggets in Game 7, expect Anthony Edwards to come out strong against the Mavericks.