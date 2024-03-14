Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks face the OKC Thunder on Thursday, likely without their star player Luka Doncic, on Thursday. For their third matchup of their four-game series, the Dallas top scorer could sit out due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, the Thunder will conclude a four-game homestand against Dallas, having won one and losing the other. Oklahoma are coming off a disappointing 121-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's healthy lineup will be aiming to bounce back from their recent defeat. Meanwhile, Doncic's injury occurred during the Mavericks' 109-99 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report for March 14

The Mavericks have listed two players on their injury report: Luka Doncic and Brandon Williams.

Player Status Injury Luka Doncic game-time decision hamstring Brandon Williams game-time decision wrist

OKC Thunder injury report for March 14

Jalen Williams is the sole player on the team's injury report.

Player Status Injury Jalen Williams available ankle

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic * Dante Exum Brandon Williams SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy SF Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber C Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively || Dwight Powell

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Adam Flagler SG Josh Giddey Isaiah Joe Lindy Water ||| SF Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins OOusmane Dieng PF Jalen Williams Gordon Hayward Kenrich Williams C Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Mike Muscala

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder preview

The Mavericks are eighth in the Western Conference, sitting 7.5 games, behind the Thunder, who are second.

Meanwhile, OKC will im to rebound after their three-game winning streak was snapped. The defeat was their 20th of the season as they relinquished their grip on top spot in the East. However, they are tied in record with leaders Denver and will reclaim the top spot with a victory.

Oklahoma emerged victorious in their first meeting with the Mavs in Dallas. Jalen Williams is dealing with an ankle injury and is uncertain for this game. The Thunder's scoring has dipped in recent games, averaging 114 points in three games.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, are on a winning streak. Despite facing a tough start to the month with three consecutive losses, Jason Kidd's squad has bounced back well, winning their last four games.

They have showcased strong defensive performances recently, holding their opponents to under 100 points in their last two games. Their latest triumph was a 109-99 home victory against the Warriors, marking their 38th win of the season and putting them 10 games above .500.

With their recent success, Dallas is half a game away from moving ahead of the play-in positions.