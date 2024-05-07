Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1 (May 7)

The Dallas Mavericks travel to the Paycom Center on Tuesday for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the OKC Thunder. The Mavericks advanced to the next round after eliminating the LA Clippers in six games, while the Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans.

This series is also a battle between two of the three finalists for the 2024 NBA MVP Award. Luka Doncic struggled with his shot in the first round and is being hampered with a knee sprain. However, the Mavs have Kyrie Irving and the depth to compete even if Doncic can't find his rhythm on offense.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the Pelicans' defense to lead the Thunder to their first playoff series win since 2016 when Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were with the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Top 10 player props for Game 1

#10 - Derrick Jones Jr., Points - Over 8.5 (-130)

Derrick Jones Jr. is not known as a scorer but stepped up for the Dallas Mavericks in the first round. He averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on 56.4% shooting.

#9 - Lu Dort, Points - Over 10.5 (-122)

Lu Dort will likely be tasked to defend Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving for the majority of the game.

However, he also needs to be productive on offense if the OKC Thunder want to succeed. He averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the first round.

#8 - Daniel Gafford, Rebounds - Under 6.5 (-120)

Daniel Gafford has played limited minutes for the Dallas Mavericks despite being a starter.

He should be more effective against the OKC Thunder because he has the size advantage against Chet Holmgren. He only grabbed 3.5 rebounds versus Ivica Zubac.

#7 - P.J. Washington, Points - Over 10.5 (-130)

P.J. Washington Jr. has not shot the ball well on his postseason debut but is still averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in the first round.

He provides energy and defense, but his scoring should help the Dallas Mavericks win the series.

#6 - Josh Giddey, Pts+Ast - Under 15.5 (-128)

Josh Giddey's role diminished this season, but he remains a starter for the OKC Thunder. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the first round against the New Orleans Pelicans.

#5 - Jalen Williams, Points - Under 20.5 (-118)

Jalen Williams solidified his place as the OKC Thunder's second option on offense this season.

He was magnificent in the first round against the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals in four games.

#4 - Chet Holmgren, Blocks - Under 2.5 (-141)

Chet Holmgren gave the OKC Thunder a defensive presence in the paint that was clearly lacking last season.

He averaged 2.8 blocks in the first round but only put up 1.8 blocks per game in four games against the Dallas Mavericks in the regular season.

#3 - Kyrie Irving, Points - Under 25.5 (-121)

Kyrie Irving is playing inspired basketball for the Dallas Mavericks this postseason.

He's putting up 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals in the first round while shooting 51.4% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc.

#2 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Points - Under 28.5 (-112)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a certified scorer and did just that in the first round against the New Orleans Pelicans. He torched Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans defenders by averaging 27.3 points per game.

#1 - Luka Doncic, Pts+Reb+Ast - Over 51.5 (-122)

Luka Doncic has been bothered by a knee injury, which is one of the reasons why he's only shooting 40.5% from the field and 23.9% from beyond the arc.

However, he's still capable of getting a triple-double, averaging 29.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists against the LA Clippers.