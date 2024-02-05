Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report for February 5 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be the first of their season series as part of the NBA's six-game schedule.

The Mavericks, 26-23 are eighth in the West after dropping seven of their previous 10 games. They have lost two consecutive games against two of the best teams in the league, the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road and the Milwaukee Bucks at home.

The 76ers, 30-18 are fifth in the East, splitting their last five games. They dropped their last game at home 121-136 to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Three of the 76ers starters scored in single-digits as Tyrese Maxey's 23 points to lead the team fell short to Nets' Cam Thomas who had a game-high 40 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Feb. 5

The Mavericks have listed five players on their injury report. SG Dante Exum (knee) and C Dereck Lively || (nose) are ruled out.

PF Maxi Kleber (right toe) and PG Luka Doncic (right ankle) are listed as questionable, while SG Kyrie Irving (thumb) is probable.

Player Status Injury Dante Exum out knee contusion Maxi Kleber questionable right small toe dislocation Kyrie Irving probable thumb sprain Luka Doncic questionable right ankle soreness Dereck Lively || out nose

What happened to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving sustained an injury to his thumb on Jan. 22 while playing the Boston Celtics. He tried to steal the ball during Jayson Tatum's live dribble when he appeared to hurt himself in the first quarter.

Irving was given a thumb brace following the game as he was seen in the post-game interview. After the game, he had X-rays done and appeared to be content to fight through most of the discomfort.

Luka Doncic in his 40-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks, hurt his ankle in the first quarter in a loose ball play when Giannis Antetokounmpo and Doncic fell to the floor to contend for the ball. Antetokounmpo mistakenly rolled over Doncic's ankle.

He left the game for a brief moment to visit the locker room to get his ankle treated and eventually returned. It was the same right ankle that had kept him on the injury reports for multiple games as he experienced soreness.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Feb. 5

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed six players on their injury report. PF Tobias Harris (illness) is listed as questionable.

C Joel Embiid (left knee), PF Nicolas Batum (hamstring), F Kenneth Lofton Jr. (shoulder/personal), SG De'Anthony Melton (back) and PF Robert Covington (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Joel Embiid out left meniscus tear Nicolas Batum out hamstring Kenneth Lofton Jr. out shoulder contusion/personal De'Anthony Melton out back Tobias Harris illness illness Robert Covington out knee

What happened to Joel Embiid?

The Athletic reported that Joel Embiid was diagnosed with a displaced flap of the meniscus. The injury occurred when the Philadelphia 76ers played the Golden State Warriors on the road, with four minutes left on the fourth quarter mark.

Jonathan Kuminga tumbled on Joel Embiid's left knee, which had already been hurting him leaving the reigning MVP on the court in pain.

Embiid will undergo a corrective procedure to repair his lateral meniscus and will miss an extended period of time.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports SW-DAL for home and away coverage.

The game will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.

