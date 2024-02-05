Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of the six NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the most recent game being on March 29, 2023, a game that Philly won 116-108.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 5.

The Mavericks hold a 42-41 all-time advantage against the 76ers. Philly won the most recent matchup behind Joel Embiid’s 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Luka Doncic had 24 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and a block in the loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5, at Wells Fargo Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports SW-DAL. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (-118) vs. 76ers (-101)

Spread: Mavericks (-1.5) vs. 76ers (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o242.5) vs. 76ers -110 (u242.5)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Mavericks are eighth in the West with a 26-23 record. They have lost two in a row and will try their best to prevent it becoming three straight losses. The most recent defeat was a 129-117 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Doncic had 40 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. However, that wasn’t enough, as Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo outplayed him 48 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

The 76ers continue to drop in the Eastern Conference standings and are currently fifth with a 30-18 record. They split the past 10 games 5-5. In Philly’s most recent game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, it lost 136-121. The Embiid-less 76ers were led by Tyrese Maxey with 23 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

As per ESPN, Luka Doncic is questionable with right ankle soreness. Kyrie Irving is probable with a right thumb injury. Maxi Kleber is questionable, too, with a right small toe dislocation. Dante Exum (knee) and Dereck Lively II (nose) are out. Doncic should play despite his questionable status. Irving could make his return as well after missing six straight games.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start Doncic, Irving, Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Richaun Holmes.

The 76ers are dealing with a long list of injuries, with the most prominent being Joel Embiid’s torn left meniscus. He is expected to undergo surgery this week. Nicolas Batum (hamstring), De’Anthony Melton (back), Robert Covington (knee) and Kenneth Lofton Jr. (personal) are out as well. Tobias Harris is questionable with illness.

Philly coach Nick Nurse should start Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Danuel House Jr., Marcus Morris Sr. and Paul Reed.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 36.5 points for the game. While he is easily capable of breaching that mark on any given night, Doncic might take it a bit easy because of his right ankle soreness. He should still be great but might end the night with less than 36.5 points.

Tyrese Maxey has an over/under of 30.5 points. This is over his season average of 26.2 points. However, he recently proved that he can be a great scorer as well with a 51-point performance against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. With Embiid and Harris likely out, expect Maxey to end the game with over 30.5 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Mavericks are slightly favored on the road because of the 76ers’ extensive injury woes. Expect Dallas to cover the spread for a win. With key defensive players out because of injuries, this game could turn out to be a scoring fest with the team total going over 242.5 points.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!