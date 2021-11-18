Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will meet the Phoenix Suns on Friday in an enticing 2021-22 NBA clash at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Both teams have been impressive this season. The Valley of the Suns are on a ten-game win streak, a feat they last achieved in 2010-11.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks, who lost their previous matchup with the Phoenix Suns, could play their second consecutive game in Arizona without Luka Doncic. The battle between two of the top four teams, who have shown absolute perseverance and will to fight this ongoing season, could be an electric affair, like it was on Wednesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, November 19th; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 20th; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks do not possess an outstanding defense or offense, but they know how to eke out wins. Despite their defensive and offensive ratings of 108.4 (17th-best) and 107.3 (19th-best) respectively, they are 9-5 on the season. Jason Kidd has hammered into his team the need to overcome all adversity.

Dallas' previous game against the Suns brought to the fore major areas where the team can improve. For one, they lack key players who can defend pick-and-roll plays. Their paint protectors are slow, and can easily be overwhelmed by a more agile or strong center like Nikola Jokic.

It will be interesting to see how they cope up against the Phoenix Suns, who are, by all means, the pick-and-roll masters.

Key Player - Kristaps Porzingis

Since his return after a five-game absence, Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 22.83 points per game. He is one of the best power forwards in the league, capable of impacting at both the defensive and offensive ends. Luka Doncic and Porzingis are the All-Star caliber duo of the Dallas Mavericks, and are rightly feared in the Western Conference.

However, with Doncic unlikely to play on Friday, the 7' 3" Latvian will have to shoulder the brunt of carrying the Mavs' offense. Although Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardway Jr. are thrilling attackers, they could be secondary scorers against the Phoenix Suns.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Dwight Powell.

Phoenix Suns Preview

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Phoenix Suns have won 10 straight games for the first time since 2010 ☀️



They have the second-best record in the league at 11-3. The Phoenix Suns have won 10 straight games for the first time since 2010 ☀️They have the second-best record in the league at 11-3. https://t.co/25KhH8BDIg

The reason for Phoenix's seemingly unstoppable winning run lies in the way they run their offense. Of course, their defense is top-notch. Deandre Ayton protects the paint; Chris Paul roughs up ball handlers, and Jae Crowder guards the outside and the inside, making them a stunning defensive unit. However, offensively, they are are a class apart.

Chris Paul is known to be a pick-and-roll genius. He uses that to feed his big men for easy finishes, set up decoys, create space for open threes and attack the bucket from mid-range himself. A key player in the Suns' offense is Crowder.

He is averaging 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is an ample demonstration of his shooting ability from downtown. Yet he is often left open on the flanks for easy pickings. Here's where things get interesting.

Even though Crowder makes 1.9 threes in every game, he misses 3.8 of his attempts. Ayton, who is an excellent rebounder, puts a good enough number of these attempts back, which makes the Phoenix Suns incredibly difficult to guard.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker is the crown jewel of the Valley of the Suns' attack. When all else fails - pick-and-rolls, decoys, Jae Crowder-Ayton combination - the team feeds the ball to Booker. Booker can score against tough defenses, and he uses his footwork to create space for himself.

He dances on his pivot the way a certain Kobe Bryant did at his peak. DBook's fadeaway is as lethal as Dwyane Wade's; his slashing is as impressive as Tracy McGrady's. Booker is averaging 22.9 points per game while taking up the role of the team's key ball mover in Paul's absence. He could be a lethal threat for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Jae Crowder | F - Mikal Bridges | C - Deandre Ayton.

Mavericks vs Suns Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks shot 16 three-pointers compared to the Phoenix Suns' 13 in their Wednesday clash. That showed that either Dallas are a tad bit better at protecting the arc or Phoenix lack defenders that can have an impact against multiple ranged shooters. It appears the latter is true.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks rely too much on Porzingis and Powell to protect the paint. They could struggle against the quick pick-and-rolls that dominate the Phoenix Suns' offense. Furthermore, Aytons' gravity pulls the defense inside, often leaving the flanks open to attack.

Considering these factors, the Dallas Mavericks could be overwhelmed by the Phoenix Suns, who have superior offensive versatility.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Suns?

Bally Sports AZ and Bally Sports SW - DAL will be the local broadcasters of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks. Fans can also watch the game online via the NBA League Pass.

