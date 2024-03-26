Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report for March 26 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks are set to face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the third game of their season series, with the Kings winning both, and is included in the NBA's four-game lineup.

The Mavericks (42-29) are seventh in the West and second in the Southwest Divison. They are coming off a 115-105 win over the Utah Jazz on the first night of their back-to-back set, which improved their winning streak to four games, and have gone 8-1 in their past nine outings.

On the other hand, the Kings (42-29) are sixth in the West and second in the Pacific Division, coming off a 108-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on the first set of their back-to-back as well at home, winning two-straight and four out of their last five.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report for March 26

The Mavericks listed two players on their injury report: PG Brandon Williams (wrist) and SG Josh Green (right ankle) are out.

Player Status Injury Josh Green out right ankle sprain Brandon Williams out wrist

What happened to Josh Green?

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green is set to sit out for a minimum of two weeks due to a sprained right ankle, as confirmed by head coach Jason Kidd on March 17.

Josh Green sustained his ankle injury during a game against the OKC Thunder on March 14 when he inadvertently stepped on another player's foot while rushing to defend in transition.

Despite his stature as an undersized wing, Green has been an integral part of Dallas's defensive strategy, albeit with some vulnerabilities.

However, his presence on the court has also been valued for his positive contributions to the team's offensive efforts. With his absence from the rotation in the immediate future, the Mavericks will need to adjust their lineup accordingly.

Sacramento Kings injury report for March 26

The Kings have listed three players on their injury report: F Sasha Vezenkov (ankle), SG Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and PF Trye Lyles (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Sasha Vezenkov out ankle Kevin Huerter out shoulder Trey Lyles out knee

As the regular season approaches its end, the Sacramento Kings are contending with a string of unfortunate injuries.

Trey Lyles is currently out of action due to an MCL sprain, while Sasha Vezenkov is in the midst of rehabbing from an ankle sprain. Adding to the team's woes, starting shooting guard Kevin Huerter is set to be sidelined indefinitely following a shoulder dislocation.

Amid their quest for favorable playoff positioning, the Kings recognize that their primary challenge in the coming weeks will be maintaining the health and availability of their roster.

What happened to Kevin Huerter?

Kevin Huerter sustained his shoulder injury during a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 18 and unfortunately, his projected recovery timeline doesn't bode well for his return to action.

According to insights from Grant Afseth of NBA Analysis Network, it appears increasingly probable that Huerter will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, regardless of the Sacramento Kings' postseason aspirations.