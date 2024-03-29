Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks will look to extend their five-game win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday. This will be the final matchup between the two sides this season, with Sacramento leading the series 2-1. It will be, however, the Mavs who will enter the game with an edge after beating Sacramento 132-96 on Tuesday.

Luka Doncic was his dominant self with 28 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Kyrie Irving played the perfect second fiddle with 24 points and eight assists. Dallas is sixth in the West with a 43-29 record.

The Kings were playing some good basketball until the lopsided loss to the Mavericks. Sacramento has won six of its past 10 games and is eighth in the West with a 42-30 record. It is, however, just 1.0 game behind Dallas and could swap places with a win on Friday.

The Mavericks vs Kings game is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 p.m. EDT at Golden 1 Center. Fans can watch the game live on NBCSCA and WFAA/UniMas49. The game will also be streamed live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Reports

Dallas Mavericks injury report for March 29

The Mavericks listed Luka Doncic (Achilles) and Maxi Kleber (knee) as questionable for Friday's game. Josh Green is out with an ankle injury.

Sacramento Kings injury report for March 29

The Kings will be without Kevin Huerter (shoulder) for the rest of the season. Trey Lyles (knee) is out as well and is expected to be reevaluated in a few days time. Sasha Vezenkov is the last name on the injury report, as he is questionable with an ankle injury.

Here’s a look at the Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings starting lineups and depth charts for March 29.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Starting lineups and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic (Q) Dante Exum Kyrie Irving SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy SF Derrick Jones Jr. Olivier-Maxence Prosper Tim Hardaway Jr. PF P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber (Q) Derrick Jones Jr. C Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II P.J. Washington

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG De'Aaron Fox Davion Mitchell Keon Ellis SG Keon Ellis Malik Monk Davion Mitchell SF Harrison Barnes Kessler Edwards Malik Monk PF Keegan Murray Harrison Barnes Kessler Edwards C Domantas Sabonis Alex Len JaVale McGee

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Key matchups

Luka Doncic vs. the Kings defense

As evidenced by Dallas' recent blowout win over Sacramento, Luka Doncic holds the key to all things good for the Mavericks. If the Kings defense cannot contain him, it becomes almost impossible to think of a win. And that has almost always been the case for Sacramento against Doncic.

In 16 regular-season games, the Slovenian guard averages 27.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists. If the Kings want to move back to playoff safety by securing a top-sox finish, they need to take care of Doncic on Friday.

Domantas Sabonis vs. Mavericks centers

Domantas Sabonis had yet another great game on Tuesday with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. However, Sabonis needs to look to score more against the Mavericks' centers. Dallas' strength lies in its guards, thus, Sacramento needs to run plays where Sabonis can punish the Mavericks centers.