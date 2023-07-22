Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - July 22, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 22, 2023 10:57 GMT
The Los Angeles Sparks have had a difficult start to the 2023 WNBA season and currently sit fourth in the Western Conference. On Saturday, July 22, the Sparks will face off against the second-seeded Dallas Wings in the hope of snapping their seven-game losing streak.

Dallas has been in strong form this season, winning 12 of their 21 contests so far, and are currently enjoying a four-game win streak - which they will be hoping to stretch to five.

Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Prediction

The Los Angeles Sparks look disjointed at present and don't project to be a significant threat to the Dallas Wings. As such, it makes sense to believe that Dallas will add another victory to their record and likely do so in an easy fashion.

Of course, basketball is never that simple. One big-time performance from a member of the Los Angeles Sparks and the Western Conference franchise could cause an upset - the likelihood of that happening, though, is rather slim.

To make matters worse, the Los Angeles Sparks have a losing record regardless of whether they're playing in front of their own fans or on the road, so advantages will be difficult to come by.

Dallas Wings Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOB
Kalani Brown
C6-7 ft245 lbsMARCH 21, 1997
Veronica Burton
G5-9 ft155 lbsJULY 12, 2000
Crystal Dangerfield
G5-5 ft130 lbsMAY 11, 1998
Diamond DeShields
G6-1 ft172 lbsMARCH 5, 1995
Natasha Howard
F6-2 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 2, 1991
Awak Kuier
F6-6 ft168 lbsAUGUST 19, 2001
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
G6-1 ft155 lbsMAY 12, 1998
Teaira McCowan
C6-7 ft239 lbsSEPTEMBER 28, 1996
Arike Ogunbowale
G5-8 ft165 lbsMARCH 2, 1997
Satou Sabally
F6-4 ft175 lbsAPRIL 25, 1998
Maddy Siegrist
F6-2 ft175 lbsMAY 22, 2000
Odyssey Sims
G5-8 ft155 lbsJULY 13, 1992

Los Angeles Sparks Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G-F6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F-C6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
C6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Bally Sports, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the College Park Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

Nneka Ogwumike, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens will be the players tasked with digging the Los Angeles Sparks out of their current slump. The trio has been impressive on offense this season, with Ogwumike averaging almost 20 points per game and sitting just below 10 rebounds per game too.

However, the Los Angeles Sparks seem to have trouble when attempting to slow their opponents down. As such, an improved half-court defense will be integral to their chances of overcoming the Dallas Wings on Saturday.

For Dallas, Natasha Howard and Teaira McCown will likely lead the way - as they have all season. The duo of Howard and McCown have been fearsome on the offensive end, with Howard's impressive scoring ability forcing opposing defenses into tough decisions. It will be interesting to see how the Sparks look to contain Dallas' versatile offense, and that could be the deciding factor in the contest.

