Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - July 22, 2023 | WNBA

The Los Angeles Sparks have had a difficult start to the 2023 WNBA season and currently sit fourth in the Western Conference. On Saturday, July 22, the Sparks will face off against the second-seeded Dallas Wings in the hope of snapping their seven-game losing streak.

Dallas has been in strong form this season, winning 12 of their 21 contests so far, and are currently enjoying a four-game win streak - which they will be hoping to stretch to five.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Prediction

The Los Angeles Sparks look disjointed at present and don't project to be a significant threat to the Dallas Wings. As such, it makes sense to believe that Dallas will add another victory to their record and likely do so in an easy fashion.

Of course, basketball is never that simple. One big-time performance from a member of the Los Angeles Sparks and the Western Conference franchise could cause an upset - the likelihood of that happening, though, is rather slim.

To make matters worse, the Los Angeles Sparks have a losing record regardless of whether they're playing in front of their own fans or on the road, so advantages will be difficult to come by.

Dallas Wings Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB Kalani Brown C 6-7 ft 245 lbs MARCH 21, 1997 Veronica Burton G 5-9 ft 155 lbs JULY 12, 2000 Crystal Dangerfield G 5-5 ft 130 lbs MAY 11, 1998 Diamond DeShields G 6-1 ft 172 lbs MARCH 5, 1995 Natasha Howard F 6-2 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 2, 1991 Awak Kuier F 6-6 ft 168 lbs AUGUST 19, 2001 Lou Lopez Sénéchal G 6-1 ft 155 lbs MAY 12, 1998 Teaira McCowan C 6-7 ft 239 lbs SEPTEMBER 28, 1996 Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 ft 165 lbs MARCH 2, 1997 Satou Sabally F 6-4 ft 175 lbs APRIL 25, 1998 Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 ft 175 lbs MAY 22, 2000 Odyssey Sims G 5-8 ft 155 lbs JULY 13, 1992

Los Angeles Sparks Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Lexie Brown G 5-9 ft 162 lbs OCTOBER 27, 1994 5 yrs DUKE/USA Rae Burrell G-F 6-2 ft 168 lbs JUNE 21, 2000 1 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Jordin Canada G 5-6 ft 135 lbs AUGUST 11, 1995 5 yrs UCLA/USA Layshia Clarendon G 5-9 ft 158 lbs MAY 2, 1991 9 yrs CALIFORNIA/USA Nia Clouden G 5-9 ft 139 lbs MAY 17, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA Zia Cooke G 5-9 ft 163 lbs JANUARY 9, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Dearica Hamby F 6-3 ft 189 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1993 8 yrs WAKE FOREST/USA Nneka Ogwumike F 6-2 ft 174 lbs JULY 2, 1990 11 yrs STANFORD/USA Chiney Ogwumike F-C 6-3 ft 183 lbs MARCH 21, 1992 6 yrs STANFORD/USA Karlie Samuelson G 6-0 ft 160 lbs MAY 10, 1995 4 yrs STANFORD/USA Katie Lou Samuelson F 6-3 ft 163 lbs JUNE 13, 1997 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Azurá Stevens C 6-6 ft 180 lbs FEBRUARY 1, 1996 5 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Jasmine Thomas G 5-9 ft 143 lbs SEPTEMBER 30, 1989 12 yrs DUKE/USA

Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Bally Sports, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the College Park Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

Nneka Ogwumike, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens will be the players tasked with digging the Los Angeles Sparks out of their current slump. The trio has been impressive on offense this season, with Ogwumike averaging almost 20 points per game and sitting just below 10 rebounds per game too.

However, the Los Angeles Sparks seem to have trouble when attempting to slow their opponents down. As such, an improved half-court defense will be integral to their chances of overcoming the Dallas Wings on Saturday.

For Dallas, Natasha Howard and Teaira McCown will likely lead the way - as they have all season. The duo of Howard and McCown have been fearsome on the offensive end, with Howard's impressive scoring ability forcing opposing defenses into tough decisions. It will be interesting to see how the Sparks look to contain Dallas' versatile offense, and that could be the deciding factor in the contest.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence