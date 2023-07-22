Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - July 22, 2023 | WNBA

The Los Angeles Sparks have had a difficult start to the 2023 WNBA season and currently sit fourth in the Western Conference. On Saturday, July 22, the Sparks will face off against the second-seeded Dallas Wings in the hope of snapping their seven-game losing streak.
Dallas has been in strong form this season, winning 12 of their 21 contests so far, and are currently enjoying a four-game win streak - which they will be hoping to stretch to five.
Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Prediction
The Los Angeles Sparks look disjointed at present and don't project to be a significant threat to the Dallas Wings. As such, it makes sense to believe that Dallas will add another victory to their record and likely do so in an easy fashion.
Of course, basketball is never that simple. One big-time performance from a member of the Los Angeles Sparks and the Western Conference franchise could cause an upset - the likelihood of that happening, though, is rather slim.
To make matters worse, the Los Angeles Sparks have a losing record regardless of whether they're playing in front of their own fans or on the road, so advantages will be difficult to come by.
Dallas Wings Roster
Los Angeles Sparks Roster
Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on Bally Sports, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the College Park Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch
Nneka Ogwumike, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens will be the players tasked with digging the Los Angeles Sparks out of their current slump. The trio has been impressive on offense this season, with Ogwumike averaging almost 20 points per game and sitting just below 10 rebounds per game too.
However, the Los Angeles Sparks seem to have trouble when attempting to slow their opponents down. As such, an improved half-court defense will be integral to their chances of overcoming the Dallas Wings on Saturday.
For Dallas, Natasha Howard and Teaira McCown will likely lead the way - as they have all season. The duo of Howard and McCown have been fearsome on the offensive end, with Howard's impressive scoring ability forcing opposing defenses into tough decisions. It will be interesting to see how the Sparks look to contain Dallas' versatile offense, and that could be the deciding factor in the contest.
