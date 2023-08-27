Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 27, 2023 | WNBA

The Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury are scheduled to face off in a WNBA Western Conference contest on Sunday, August 27. The Mercury sits bottom of their conference with the worst record in the WNBA, having lost 24 of their 33 games thus far.
The Dallas Wings, on the other hand, are second in the West, boasting an 18-16 record with a 52.9% win rate. Although they have lost their last two contests and will be looking to bounce back into the win column with a strong performance against the Mercury, who have struggled all season long.
The last meeting between Dallas and Phoenix occurred on July 28, when the Wings secured a 77-62 victory over the Mercury. Now, Dallas will be hoping for a repeat performance, especially against a Phoenix team that has lost their last four straight games.
Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction
The Dallas Wings will be heavy favorites heading into their August 27 contest against the Phoenix Mercury. Throughout the WNBA season, Dallas has been among the better teams in the league and will look to show their credentials with a big win against their struggling conference foes.
Of course, Phoenix could still figure things out and go on a mini-run to close out the season in strong fashion. The presence of Brittney Griner will always mean the Mercury is capable of securing a win. Nevertheless, we've not seen nearly enough fight from Phoenix in recent months to believe they're suddenly going to turn their season around at the final hurdle.
Dallas Wings Roster
Phoenix Mercury Roster
Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, AZ Family, BSSWZ, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.
The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.
Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch
The Dallas Wings will expect some big performances from Teaira McCowan, Arike Ohunbowale, and Satou Sabally as they look to pressure the rim, control the pace, and have a presence on both the offensive and defensive glass. Crystal Dangerfield could also be an impact maker for the Wings, with her 8.2 points and 3.1 assists providing additional help on the offensive end.
Brittney Griner continues to lead the Phoenix Mercury in scoring, while Diana Taurasi has been efficient all season. Unfortunately, it's the lack of depth that has been costing the Mercury throughout the season. Nevertheless, Brianna Turner will also be expected to perform at a high level, as she leads the Mercury in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game.
