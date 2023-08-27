Basketball
Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 27, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 27, 2023 10:51 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Atlanta Dream
Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury, WNBA Preview

The Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury are scheduled to face off in a WNBA Western Conference contest on Sunday, August 27. The Mercury sits bottom of their conference with the worst record in the WNBA, having lost 24 of their 33 games thus far.

The Dallas Wings, on the other hand, are second in the West, boasting an 18-16 record with a 52.9% win rate. Although they have lost their last two contests and will be looking to bounce back into the win column with a strong performance against the Mercury, who have struggled all season long.

The last meeting between Dallas and Phoenix occurred on July 28, when the Wings secured a 77-62 victory over the Mercury. Now, Dallas will be hoping for a repeat performance, especially against a Phoenix team that has lost their last four straight games.

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Dallas Wings will be heavy favorites heading into their August 27 contest against the Phoenix Mercury. Throughout the WNBA season, Dallas has been among the better teams in the league and will look to show their credentials with a big win against their struggling conference foes.

Of course, Phoenix could still figure things out and go on a mini-run to close out the season in strong fashion. The presence of Brittney Griner will always mean the Mercury is capable of securing a win. Nevertheless, we've not seen nearly enough fight from Phoenix in recent months to believe they're suddenly going to turn their season around at the final hurdle.

Dallas Wings Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kalani Brown
C6-7 ft245 lbsMARCH 21, 19973 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Veronica Burton
G5-9 ft155 lbsJULY 12, 20001 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Crystal Dangerfield
G5-5 ft130 lbsMAY 11, 19983 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Diamond DeShields
G6-1 ft172 lbsMARCH 5, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Natasha Howard
F6-2 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 2, 19919 yrsFLORIDA STATE/USA
Awak Kuier
F6-6 ft168 lbsAUGUST 19, 20012 yrsRAGUSA/FINLAND
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
G6-1 ft155 lbsMAY 12, 1998RCONNECTICUT/MEXICO
Teaira McCowan
C6-7 ft239 lbsSEPTEMBER 28, 19964 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Arike Ogunbowale
G5-8 ft165 lbsMARCH 2, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Satou Sabally
F6-4 ft175 lbsAPRIL 25, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Maddy Siegrist
F6-2 ft175 lbsMAY 22, 2000RVILLANOVA/USA
Odyssey Sims
G5-8 ft155 lbsJULY 13, 19929 yrsBAYLOR/USA

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Sophie Cunningham
G6-1 ft170 lbsAUGUST 16, 19964 yrsMISSOURI/USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith
G5-9 ft145 lbsAUGUST 2, 19909 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Liz Dixon
F6-5 ft195 lbsSEPTEMBER 29, 2000RLOUISVILLE/USA
Brittney Griner
C6-9 ft205 lbsOCTOBER 18, 19909 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Megan Gustafson
C6-3 ft195 lbsDECEMBER 13, 19964 yrsIOWA/USA
Moriah Jefferson
G5-6 ft130 lbsMARCH 8, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Michaela Onyenwere
F6-0 ft178 lbsAUGUST 10, 19992 yrsUCLA/USA
Shey Peddy
G5-7 ft145 lbsOCTOBER 28, 19884 yrsTEMPLE/USA
Kadi Sissoko
F6-2 ft165 lbsJANUARY 25, 1999RSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA
Sug Sutton
G5-8 ft140 lbsDECEMBER 17, 19981 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Diana Taurasi
G6-0 ft163 lbsJUNE 11, 198218 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Brianna Turner
F6-3 ft170 lbsJULY 5, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, AZ Family, BSSWZ, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

The Dallas Wings will expect some big performances from Teaira McCowan, Arike Ohunbowale, and Satou Sabally as they look to pressure the rim, control the pace, and have a presence on both the offensive and defensive glass. Crystal Dangerfield could also be an impact maker for the Wings, with her 8.2 points and 3.1 assists providing additional help on the offensive end.

Brittney Griner continues to lead the Phoenix Mercury in scoring, while Diana Taurasi has been efficient all season. Unfortunately, it's the lack of depth that has been costing the Mercury throughout the season. Nevertheless, Brianna Turner will also be expected to perform at a high level, as she leads the Mercury in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game.

