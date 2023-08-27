Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 27, 2023 | WNBA

The Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury are scheduled to face off in a WNBA Western Conference contest on Sunday, August 27. The Mercury sits bottom of their conference with the worst record in the WNBA, having lost 24 of their 33 games thus far.

The Dallas Wings, on the other hand, are second in the West, boasting an 18-16 record with a 52.9% win rate. Although they have lost their last two contests and will be looking to bounce back into the win column with a strong performance against the Mercury, who have struggled all season long.

The last meeting between Dallas and Phoenix occurred on July 28, when the Wings secured a 77-62 victory over the Mercury. Now, Dallas will be hoping for a repeat performance, especially against a Phoenix team that has lost their last four straight games.

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Dallas Wings will be heavy favorites heading into their August 27 contest against the Phoenix Mercury. Throughout the WNBA season, Dallas has been among the better teams in the league and will look to show their credentials with a big win against their struggling conference foes.

Of course, Phoenix could still figure things out and go on a mini-run to close out the season in strong fashion. The presence of Brittney Griner will always mean the Mercury is capable of securing a win. Nevertheless, we've not seen nearly enough fight from Phoenix in recent months to believe they're suddenly going to turn their season around at the final hurdle.

Dallas Wings Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kalani Brown C 6-7 ft 245 lbs MARCH 21, 1997 3 yrs BAYLOR/USA Veronica Burton G 5-9 ft 155 lbs JULY 12, 2000 1 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Crystal Dangerfield G 5-5 ft 130 lbs MAY 11, 1998 3 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Diamond DeShields G 6-1 ft 172 lbs MARCH 5, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Natasha Howard F 6-2 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 2, 1991 9 yrs FLORIDA STATE/USA Awak Kuier F 6-6 ft 168 lbs AUGUST 19, 2001 2 yrs RAGUSA/FINLAND Lou Lopez Sénéchal G 6-1 ft 155 lbs MAY 12, 1998 R CONNECTICUT/MEXICO Teaira McCowan C 6-7 ft 239 lbs SEPTEMBER 28, 1996 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 ft 165 lbs MARCH 2, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Satou Sabally F 6-4 ft 175 lbs APRIL 25, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 ft 175 lbs MAY 22, 2000 R VILLANOVA/USA Odyssey Sims G 5-8 ft 155 lbs JULY 13, 1992 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Sophie Cunningham G 6-1 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 16, 1996 4 yrs MISSOURI/USA Skylar Diggins-Smith G 5-9 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 2, 1990 9 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Liz Dixon F 6-5 ft 195 lbs SEPTEMBER 29, 2000 R LOUISVILLE/USA Brittney Griner C 6-9 ft 205 lbs OCTOBER 18, 1990 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA Megan Gustafson C 6-3 ft 195 lbs DECEMBER 13, 1996 4 yrs IOWA/USA Moriah Jefferson G 5-6 ft 130 lbs MARCH 8, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Michaela Onyenwere F 6-0 ft 178 lbs AUGUST 10, 1999 2 yrs UCLA/USA Shey Peddy G 5-7 ft 145 lbs OCTOBER 28, 1988 4 yrs TEMPLE/USA Kadi Sissoko F 6-2 ft 165 lbs JANUARY 25, 1999 R SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA Sug Sutton G 5-8 ft 140 lbs DECEMBER 17, 1998 1 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Diana Taurasi G 6-0 ft 163 lbs JUNE 11, 1982 18 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Brianna Turner F 6-3 ft 170 lbs JULY 5, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, AZ Family, BSSWZ, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

The Dallas Wings will expect some big performances from Teaira McCowan, Arike Ohunbowale, and Satou Sabally as they look to pressure the rim, control the pace, and have a presence on both the offensive and defensive glass. Crystal Dangerfield could also be an impact maker for the Wings, with her 8.2 points and 3.1 assists providing additional help on the offensive end.

Brittney Griner continues to lead the Phoenix Mercury in scoring, while Diana Taurasi has been efficient all season. Unfortunately, it's the lack of depth that has been costing the Mercury throughout the season. Nevertheless, Brianna Turner will also be expected to perform at a high level, as she leads the Mercury in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game.

