Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - July 28, 2023 | WNBA

The Dallas Wings face the Washington Mystics in the WNBA on Friday, July 28. The Wings find themselves second in the Western Conference and are one of four genuine championship contenders, the others being the Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty.
However, the Mystics are fighting for the chance to feature in the playoffs, but their latest loss put a dent in their hopes of finishing in the top three of their conference. Nevertheless, the Mystics enter the game against Dallas full of hope that they could register an upset.
It's worth noting that the Wings aren't untouchable, though. The Western Conference team holds a 13-10 record, which has them sitting just a shade above .500. The Mystics' record is similar, having won 12 of their 23 games.
Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics Prediction
The Wings and Mystics appear to be evenly matched heading into their contest on Friday.
As such, it's difficult to determine who the favorite is. However, the Mystics may have a slight edge, as they're fighting for postseason contention, while the Wings have all but secured their place in the playoffs.
It's also worth noting how neither team will be at full strength. The Wings are expected to be without Lou Lopez Senechal and Diamond DeShields, while the Mystics will miss Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Kristi Toliver and Shakira Austin.
Dallas Wings Roster
Washington Mystics Roster
Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch
You can watch this WNBA contest on NBC Sports Washington, WNBA League Pass, FUBO. The game will be played at College Park Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch
Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally have enjoyed a strong season for the Wings. They can be expected to feature heavily on the offensive end against the Mystics. Washington will also need to keep a close eye on Tiffany Hayes, as the sharpshooter can swing the momentum of games in an instant.
Meanwhile, Brittney Ykes, Tianna Hawkins and Natasha Cloud should be given a big role by the Mystics, as the trio are significant cogs on offense. All three Mystics players are capable of taking over games and may find themselves shouldering a high offensive workload against Dallas.
