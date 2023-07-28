Basketball
  • Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - July 28, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 28, 2023 10:59 GMT
The Dallas Wings face the Washington Mystics in the WNBA on Friday, July 28. The Wings find themselves second in the Western Conference and are one of four genuine championship contenders, the others being the Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty.

However, the Mystics are fighting for the chance to feature in the playoffs, but their latest loss put a dent in their hopes of finishing in the top three of their conference. Nevertheless, the Mystics enter the game against Dallas full of hope that they could register an upset.

It's worth noting that the Wings aren't untouchable, though. The Western Conference team holds a 13-10 record, which has them sitting just a shade above .500. The Mystics' record is similar, having won 12 of their 23 games.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics Prediction

The Wings and Mystics appear to be evenly matched heading into their contest on Friday.

As such, it's difficult to determine who the favorite is. However, the Mystics may have a slight edge, as they're fighting for postseason contention, while the Wings have all but secured their place in the playoffs.

It's also worth noting how neither team will be at full strength. The Wings are expected to be without Lou Lopez Senechal and Diamond DeShields, while the Mystics will miss Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Kristi Toliver and Shakira Austin.

Dallas Wings Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kalani Brown
C6-7 ft245 lbsMARCH 21, 19973 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Veronica Burton
G5-9 ft155 lbsJULY 12, 20001 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Crystal Dangerfield
G5-5 ft130 lbsMAY 11, 19983 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Diamond DeShields
G6-1 ft172 lbsMARCH 5, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Natasha Howard
F6-2 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 2, 19919 yrsFLORIDA STATE/USA
Awak Kuier
F6-6 ft168 lbsAUGUST 19, 20012 yrsRAGUSA/FINLAND
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
G6-1 ft155 lbsMAY 12, 1998RCONNECTICUT/MEXICO
Teaira McCowan
C6-7 ft239 lbsSEPTEMBER 28, 19964 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Arike Ogunbowale
G5-8 ft165 lbsMARCH 2, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Satou Sabally
F6-4 ft175 lbsAPRIL 25, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Maddy Siegrist
F6-2 ft175 lbsMAY 22, 2000RVILLANOVA/USA
Odyssey Sims
G5-8 ft155 lbsJULY 13, 19929 yrsBAYLOR/USA

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ariel Atkins
G5-10 ft167 lbsJULY 30, 19965 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Shakira Austin
C-F6-5 ft190 lbsJULY 25, 20001 yrsMISSISSIPPI/USA
Natasha Cloud
G5-10 ft160 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19927 yrsST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA
Elena Delle Donne
F-G6-5 ft187 lbsSEPTEMBER 5, 19899 yrsDELAWARE/USA
Queen Egbo
F-C6-4 ft190 lbsJUNE 29, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Cyesha Goree
F6-2 ftlbsAUGUST 4, 1993RMICHIGAN/USA
Linnae Harper
G5-7 ft160 lbsJANUARY 31, 19952 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Tianna Hawkins
F6-3 ft186 lbsMARCH 2, 19919 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Myisha Hines-Allen
F6-1 ft200 lbsMAY 30, 19965 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Li Meng
G6-0 ft198 lbsJANUARY 2, 1995RCHINA/CHINA
Brittney Sykes
G5-9 ft154 lbsFEBRUARY 7, 19946 yrsSYRACUSE/USA
Kristi Toliver
G5-7 ft130 lbsJANUARY 27, 198713 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
G5-10 ft140 lbsMAY 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch

You can watch this WNBA contest on NBC Sports Washington, WNBA League Pass, FUBO. The game will be played at College Park Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch

Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally have enjoyed a strong season for the Wings. They can be expected to feature heavily on the offensive end against the Mystics. Washington will also need to keep a close eye on Tiffany Hayes, as the sharpshooter can swing the momentum of games in an instant.

Meanwhile, Brittney Ykes, Tianna Hawkins and Natasha Cloud should be given a big role by the Mystics, as the trio are significant cogs on offense. All three Mystics players are capable of taking over games and may find themselves shouldering a high offensive workload against Dallas.

Edited by Bhargav
