Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - July 28, 2023 | WNBA

The Dallas Wings face the Washington Mystics in the WNBA on Friday, July 28. The Wings find themselves second in the Western Conference and are one of four genuine championship contenders, the others being the Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty.

However, the Mystics are fighting for the chance to feature in the playoffs, but their latest loss put a dent in their hopes of finishing in the top three of their conference. Nevertheless, the Mystics enter the game against Dallas full of hope that they could register an upset.

It's worth noting that the Wings aren't untouchable, though. The Western Conference team holds a 13-10 record, which has them sitting just a shade above .500. The Mystics' record is similar, having won 12 of their 23 games.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics Prediction

The Wings and Mystics appear to be evenly matched heading into their contest on Friday.

As such, it's difficult to determine who the favorite is. However, the Mystics may have a slight edge, as they're fighting for postseason contention, while the Wings have all but secured their place in the playoffs.

It's also worth noting how neither team will be at full strength. The Wings are expected to be without Lou Lopez Senechal and Diamond DeShields, while the Mystics will miss Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Kristi Toliver and Shakira Austin.

Dallas Wings Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kalani Brown C 6-7 ft 245 lbs MARCH 21, 1997 3 yrs BAYLOR/USA Veronica Burton G 5-9 ft 155 lbs JULY 12, 2000 1 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Crystal Dangerfield G 5-5 ft 130 lbs MAY 11, 1998 3 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Diamond DeShields G 6-1 ft 172 lbs MARCH 5, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Natasha Howard F 6-2 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 2, 1991 9 yrs FLORIDA STATE/USA Awak Kuier F 6-6 ft 168 lbs AUGUST 19, 2001 2 yrs RAGUSA/FINLAND Lou Lopez Sénéchal G 6-1 ft 155 lbs MAY 12, 1998 R CONNECTICUT/MEXICO Teaira McCowan C 6-7 ft 239 lbs SEPTEMBER 28, 1996 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 ft 165 lbs MARCH 2, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Satou Sabally F 6-4 ft 175 lbs APRIL 25, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 ft 175 lbs MAY 22, 2000 R VILLANOVA/USA Odyssey Sims G 5-8 ft 155 lbs JULY 13, 1992 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ariel Atkins G 5-10 ft 167 lbs JULY 30, 1996 5 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Shakira Austin C-F 6-5 ft 190 lbs JULY 25, 2000 1 yrs MISSISSIPPI/USA Natasha Cloud G 5-10 ft 160 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1992 7 yrs ST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA Elena Delle Donne F-G 6-5 ft 187 lbs SEPTEMBER 5, 1989 9 yrs DELAWARE/USA Queen Egbo F-C 6-4 ft 190 lbs JUNE 29, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Cyesha Goree F 6-2 ft lbs AUGUST 4, 1993 R MICHIGAN/USA Linnae Harper G 5-7 ft 160 lbs JANUARY 31, 1995 2 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Tianna Hawkins F 6-3 ft 186 lbs MARCH 2, 1991 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 ft 200 lbs MAY 30, 1996 5 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Li Meng G 6-0 ft 198 lbs JANUARY 2, 1995 R CHINA/CHINA Brittney Sykes G 5-9 ft 154 lbs FEBRUARY 7, 1994 6 yrs SYRACUSE/USA Kristi Toliver G 5-7 ft 130 lbs JANUARY 27, 1987 13 yrs MARYLAND/USA Shatori Walker-Kimbrough G 5-10 ft 140 lbs MAY 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch

You can watch this WNBA contest on NBC Sports Washington, WNBA League Pass, FUBO. The game will be played at College Park Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch

Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally have enjoyed a strong season for the Wings. They can be expected to feature heavily on the offensive end against the Mystics. Washington will also need to keep a close eye on Tiffany Hayes, as the sharpshooter can swing the momentum of games in an instant.

Meanwhile, Brittney Ykes, Tianna Hawkins and Natasha Cloud should be given a big role by the Mystics, as the trio are significant cogs on offense. All three Mystics players are capable of taking over games and may find themselves shouldering a high offensive workload against Dallas.

