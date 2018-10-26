×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Damian Lillard scores 41 points, Trail Blazers beat Magic

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    26 Oct 2018, 07:25 IST
AP Image

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 34 of his 41 points in the second half, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Orlando Magic 128-114 on Thursday night.

CJ McCollum added 22 points, and Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 21 points.

Lillard and McCollum re-entered the game with 7:54 left after Orlando cut a 13-point deficit to three at 102-99 on Gordon's second 3-pointer of the quarter. The guards combined to score 22 of Portland's final 26 points to seal the win. Lillard had 19 points in the third quarter.

PISTONS 110, CAVALIERS 103

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 26 points and 22 rebounds, and Detroit improved to 4-0 and dropped Cleveland to 0-6 for the first time since 2003-04 — when LeBron James was a rookie.

Blake Griffin scored 26 points in his first game since a 50-point night against Philadelphia on Tuesday. Reggie Jackson added 16 points.

Kyle Korver led Cleveland with 21 points. Kevin Love missed the game because of a sore left foot.

Associated Press
NEWS
Lillard scores 41 to lead Portland to 128-114 win over Magic
RELATED STORY
Kyrie Irving vs Damian Lillard: Who's better? A...
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumours: Portland will trade Lillard to the Lakers,...
RELATED STORY
Morris has 28 and Wizards edge Blazers 125-124 in OT
RELATED STORY
LeBron makes spectacular start on Lakers debut, but LA...
RELATED STORY
Lillard has 29 and Portland beats San Antonio 121-108
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency and Rumours roundup: 5th July - Kawhi...
RELATED STORY
Blazers spoil James' debut with 128-119 win over the Lakers
RELATED STORY
Penguins, kangaroos and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin:...
RELATED STORY
Blazers spoil James' debut with 128-119 win over the Lakers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us