Davis scores 48, Pelicans edge Doncic, Mavs 114-112

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis hit a go-ahead, fall-away jumper with 43.9 seconds left and scored a season-high 48 points to outduel rookie Luka Doncic and lift the New Orleans Pelicans over the Dallas Mavericks 114-112 on Friday night.

Davis was fouled on the shot and made the free throw for a two-point lead. Dallas got two more possessions, but Doncic had a layup blocked by Jrue Holiday, Dennis Smith Jr. missed a 3-pointer and the Mavericks couldn't get off a shot on a final possession with four seconds left.

Davis also grabbed 17 rebounds and New Orleans snapped a five-game skid. The Pelicans dominated in the paint, scoring 70 points, including 22 from Julius Randle.

Doncic scored 34 points and hit 7 of 10 3-pointers, and Harrison Barnes had 21 points.

MAGIC 116, RAPTORS 87

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 30 points and 20 rebounds and Orlando snapped a four-game losing streak with a rout of Toronto.

D.J. Augustin had 17 points and six assists for Orlando, which had five players in double figures and a 60-41 rebounding advantage.

The Magic, who had lost five straight to Toronto, outscored the Raptors 51-16 over a 16-minute span of the middle periods and led by as many as 31 points late in the third quarter.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points for the Raptors, who shot 29.5 percent in the final game of a three-game trip. Serge Ibaka added 17 points and eight rebounds.

BULLS 101, WIZARDS 92

WASHINGTON (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 24 points, including 11 straight in the third quarter, as Chicago defeated Washington.

Wendell Carter, Jr. had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 34 points.

The Wizards played without John Wall, who was sidelined with a sore left heel. Washington coach Scott Brooks said that he found out during the morning shootaround that Wall would be unable to play, and said he would see a specialist.

HORNETS 100, NETS 87

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 29 points and made seven 3-pointers, Tony Parker had 17 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and Charlotte avenged a double-overtime loss to Brooklyn earlier this week.

Jeremy Lamb added 19 points and Cody Zeller had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Charlotte improved to 13-7 at home.

D'Angelo Russell scored 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting for the Nets, who lost for only the second time in the last 11 games.

The Hornets won despite an off night from their bench. Aside from Parker, Charlotte's reserves were 3 of 21 from the field.

HEAT 118, CAVALIERS 94

MIAMI (AP) — Justise Winslow had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Bam Adebayo made all eight shots and scored 18 points, and Miami beat Cleveland.

Josh Richardson added 16 points and Rodney McGruder chipped in 13 as seven players scored in double figures for the Heat, who have won six of seven.

Jordan Clarkson had 18 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost five straight.

It was the 15th consecutive home win for Miami over Cleveland. The Cavs' last win in Miami was Jan. 25, 2010 — a game where LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal both started for Cleveland. The last time the Cavs won in Miami without LeBron James was Dec. 21, 2001.