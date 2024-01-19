Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19, 2024

A possible preview of the NBA Finals will happen on Friday as the Denver Nuggets visit the Boston Celtics. The matchup will be the first meeting this season between the two teams many expect will fight for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and co-star Jamal Murray will try to be the first team to beat the Celtics on their home court this season.

The Celtics are on a three-game winning streak and are primed to take on the defending NBA champs. After holding out Kristaps Porzingis against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Boston’s roster is healthy and ready to test the Nuggets. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Porzingis are expected to lead the home team again.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last season’s head-to-head matchup ended in a 1-1 tie, with both teams winning on their respective home courts. However, Boston is a different team to the one Denver faced last season after adding Holiday and White. Basketball fans can’t wait for the tip-off to watch them square off against each other.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics preview, odds and betting tips

The Celtics will host the Nuggets at TD Garden, where they are 20-0 this season. ESPN will air the game on national TV starting at 7:30 PM ET. Local networks such as NBC Sports Boston and Altitude will cover the same.

Basketball fans can also tune in via SiriusXM, 98.5 The Sports Hub and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+185) vs. Celtics (-225)

Spread: Nuggets (+5.5) vs. Celtics (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o234.0 -110) vs. Celtics (u234.0 -110)

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Game preview

The Denver Nuggets opened a five-game East Coast road swing with a 126-121 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Denver has had two days to prepare before taking on the team with the best record in the NBA, including a 20-0 mark at home. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray better not have an off-night for the Nuggets to have a chance of beating Boston.

Expand Tweet

The Boston Celtics have the best net rating in the NBA by a significant margin. They are healthy and are humming on both ends of the floor. Boston, however, knows that “The Joker” is built for the biggest and most pressure-packed games. The Celtics will get a good measure of themselves with how they compete against the reigning champs.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups

Denver’s starting unit brought the Nuggets their first championship in franchise history. Coach Mike Malone is likely to stick to them. Aaron Gordon has been ruled probable due to a right shoulder sprain. He is expected to play, which will allow him to take his customary power forward spot.

Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray will also open the game for the Nuggets.

Boston’s starting five may be the best in the NBA right now. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are healthy, so they’re expected to line up for tip-off.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Nikola Jokic is 25.5, which is exactly his season average with the Denver Nuggets. Jokic has had back-to-back 25-point games but he could easily get past as he does whatever it takes for his team to win.

Against the Celtics, the Nuggets will need everything they can get from the two-time MVP. Expect “The Joker” to get over his points prop.

Expand Tweet

Jayson Tatum’s points prop is 27.5, which is slightly higher than his season average of 27.1 PPG. The All-NBA forward started January in sizzling form but has struggled of late. He is averaging just 19.3 points in his last four games.

Tatum has had big scoring games in pressure-packed encounters over his career. He is not in his best form, though, heading into the matchup against the Nuggets. “JT” may not get past his points prop on Friday.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

The Denver Nuggets versus Boston Celtics matchup promises to be a slam-bang affair where both teams are likely to trade haymakers. Boston does have home-court advantage and that might spell the difference. The Celtics could remain unbeaten at home but the Nuggets could cover the spread.

Most oddsmakers favor going over the points total for this game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!