Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth charts for January 19 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics game is the marquee clash of Friday's slate of 2023-24 NBA season games. It could potentially be the preview of this year's finals. The Nuggets are the reigning champions, while the Celtics are the favorites to win it all this year.

The Celtics have been the best team, and their 32-9 league-best record reflects that. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 28-14, third in the Western Conference. Denver has had its fair share of injury troubles, leading to it being behind its Eastern Conference counterparts in the win-total column.

Boston enters this game with better momentum, having won its last three games. Meanwhile, Denver lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the previous game. It was the second defeat in five outings. However, the Nuggets are probably the only team that can match up well with the Celtics, so this could be a game-of-the-year contender.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Here's a look at the Nuggets and Celtics' injury reports ahead of Friday's game

Denver Nuggets injury report for January 19, 2024

The Nuggets' injury report includes Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon and Julian Strawther. Cancar and Strawther are out with knee injuries. Meanwhile, Gordon is probable with a shoulder sprain.

Boston Celtics injury report for January 19, 2024

The Celtics have a clear injury report. Jordan Walsh, JD Davison and Drew Peterson won't be part of the rotation, though. They are assigned to G-League duties.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth charts

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for January 19, 2024

The Nuggets aren't expected to make any changes to their starting lineup and rotations for the game against the Boston Celtics unless Aaron Gordon is downgraded ahead of the game.

Jamal Murray will start as the point guard alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic will complete the rest of the lineup. Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson and Peyton Watson could play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Justin Holiday Small forwards Michael Porter Jr. Peyton Watson Power forwards Aaron Gordon Braxton Key Hunter Tyson Centers Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Zeke Nnaji

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for January 19, 2024

The Celtics are healthy and unlikely to make changes to their starting lineups and rotations against the Nuggets. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White will start in the backcourt, with Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis on the frontcourt. Al Horford, Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard could play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Dalano Banton Shooting guards Derrick White Sam Hauser Small forwards Jaylen Brown Oshae Brissett Power forwards Jayson Tatum Al Horford Lamar Stevens Centers Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics key matchups

The Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics game could be heavily influenced by certain player matchups. Aaron Gordon will have his hands full against Jayson Tatum. The Celtics have struggled when Tatum isn't at his best, so Gordon could flip the game in the Nuggets' favor significantly by competing well in this matchup.

The Celtics defense against Nikola Jokic is another crucial matchup that could decide the game. The rotation players need to be up for the challenge of guarding Jokic one-on-one while shutting down the rest of the Nuggets' players with their length and size.

It's proven to be effective against the Nuggets time and again. The key onus will be on Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford to contain Jokic as they have the size to deal with the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

