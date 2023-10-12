Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Denver Nuggets are set to visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center for their second preseason game of the year. The Nuggets are coming off 115-107 win over the Phoenix Suns without head coach Michael Malone, who was mourning the death of his father Brendan Malone.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are also heading into preseason game number two. They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 105-102 on Sunday at the Fiserv Forum. Chicago tested Coby White as its starting point guard, with Lonzo Ball expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season.

Thursday's matchup in Chicago is the first set of a home-and-home preseason series between the Nuggets and Bulls. They will face each other again at Ball Arena in Denver this coming Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Want to do things differently" - Shaquille O'Neal set for Reebok return as president 25 years after leaving to start own shoe company

Game Details

Teams: Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Oct. 12, 2023 9 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Nuggets vs Bulls game preview and injury report

The defending champions Denver Nuggets rested Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun in their first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each played 18 minutes, while Aaron Gordon's stint only lasted 13 minutes.

Fans should expect Porter and Braun to play on Thursday, while Jokic, Murray and Gordon will likely get rested. The only Nuggets player dealing with a long-term injury is Vlatko Cancar, who suffered a torn ACL before the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

On the other hand, the Bulls gave their three best players 17 minutes of action in the loss to Milwaukee. Based on how teams rest their stars this preseason, Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan could be rested.

Also Read: "Them knees looked worse and worse" - NBA fans hilariously troll Kenny Smith for running on sand dunes like Steph Curry

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls odds and prediction

Moneyline: Nuggets (-135) vs. Bulls (-112)

Spread: Nuggets -2.5 (-109) vs. Bulls +2.5 (-111)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o216.5) vs. Bulls (u216.5)

The Denver Nuggets are the favorites to win this game since they have the better overall roster and are the defending champions. However, things could change if Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray get some rest and the Chicago Bulls play their real starters. Still, the Nuggets are the likely winner of this matchup.

Denver Nuggets roster:

Julian Strawther

Jalen Pickett

Andrew Funk

Armaan Franklin

Souley Baum

Hunter Tyson

Christian Braun

Justin Holiday

Michael Porter Jr.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

DeAndre Jordan

Reggie Jackson

Peyton Watson

Braxton Key

Nikola Jokic

Collin Gillespie

Zeke Nnaji

Jamal Murray

Vlatko Cancar

Jay Huff

Aaron Gordon

Chicago Bull roster:

Max Heidegger

Julian Phillips

Adama Sanogo

Onuralp Bitim

Henri Drell

Coby White

Torrey Craig

Lonzo Ball

Andre Drummond

Jevon Carter

Alex Caruso

Zach LaVine

Nikola Vucevic

DeMar DeRozan

Ayo Dosunmu

Carlik Jones

Dalen Terry

Quenton Jackson

Terry Taylor

Justin Lewis

Patrick Williams

Also Read: "His No. 1 nemesis was Bill Russell" - Stephen A. Smith explains why Wilt Chamberlain is not in the GOAT conversation