Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Denver Nuggets are set to visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center for their second preseason game of the year. The Nuggets are coming off 115-107 win over the Phoenix Suns without head coach Michael Malone, who was mourning the death of his father Brendan Malone.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are also heading into preseason game number two. They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 105-102 on Sunday at the Fiserv Forum. Chicago tested Coby White as its starting point guard, with Lonzo Ball expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season.
Thursday's matchup in Chicago is the first set of a home-and-home preseason series between the Nuggets and Bulls. They will face each other again at Ball Arena in Denver this coming Sunday.
Also Read: "Want to do things differently" - Shaquille O'Neal set for Reebok return as president 25 years after leaving to start own shoe company
Game Details
Teams: Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls
Date & Time: Oct. 12, 2023 9 p.m. EST
Venue: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Nuggets vs Bulls game preview and injury report
The defending champions Denver Nuggets rested Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun in their first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each played 18 minutes, while Aaron Gordon's stint only lasted 13 minutes.
Fans should expect Porter and Braun to play on Thursday, while Jokic, Murray and Gordon will likely get rested. The only Nuggets player dealing with a long-term injury is Vlatko Cancar, who suffered a torn ACL before the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
On the other hand, the Bulls gave their three best players 17 minutes of action in the loss to Milwaukee. Based on how teams rest their stars this preseason, Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan could be rested.
Also Read: "Them knees looked worse and worse" - NBA fans hilariously troll Kenny Smith for running on sand dunes like Steph Curry
Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls odds and prediction
Moneyline: Nuggets (-135) vs. Bulls (-112)
Spread: Nuggets -2.5 (-109) vs. Bulls +2.5 (-111)
Total (O/U): Nuggets (o216.5) vs. Bulls (u216.5)
The Denver Nuggets are the favorites to win this game since they have the better overall roster and are the defending champions. However, things could change if Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray get some rest and the Chicago Bulls play their real starters. Still, the Nuggets are the likely winner of this matchup.
Denver Nuggets roster:
- Julian Strawther
- Jalen Pickett
- Andrew Funk
- Armaan Franklin
- Souley Baum
- Hunter Tyson
- Christian Braun
- Justin Holiday
- Michael Porter Jr.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- DeAndre Jordan
- Reggie Jackson
- Peyton Watson
- Braxton Key
- Nikola Jokic
- Collin Gillespie
- Zeke Nnaji
- Jamal Murray
- Vlatko Cancar
- Jay Huff
- Aaron Gordon
Chicago Bull roster:
- Max Heidegger
- Julian Phillips
- Adama Sanogo
- Onuralp Bitim
- Henri Drell
- Coby White
- Torrey Craig
- Lonzo Ball
- Andre Drummond
- Jevon Carter
- Alex Caruso
- Zach LaVine
- Nikola Vucevic
- DeMar DeRozan
- Ayo Dosunmu
- Carlik Jones
- Dalen Terry
- Quenton Jackson
- Terry Taylor
- Justin Lewis
- Patrick Williams
Also Read: "His No. 1 nemesis was Bill Russell" - Stephen A. Smith explains why Wilt Chamberlain is not in the GOAT conversation
How is Michael Jordan officially richer than NBA's 10 richest players?!