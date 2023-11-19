Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction and betting tips | November 19, 2023

The Denver Nuggets continue their five-game road trip with a stop at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nikola Jokic has been his usual all-world self but the Nuggets have been alternating wins and losses in their four games. The defending champs are clearly missing the services of Jamal Murray who is sidelined for a month due to a right hamstring injury. They’ll be hoping to win against the Cavaliers who will be missing one of their biggest stars.

The Cavaliers lost Donovan Mitchell to the same injury suffered by Murray. Mitchell had 34 points in the Cavs’ 109-05 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday but sat out versus Detroit on Friday. Beating the Pistons is one thing, winning one over the Nuggets is an entirely different matter. Mitchell’s absence will be key in tonight’s matchup.

Denver went 2-0 against Cleveland last season. In both games, it was Nikola Jokic who made their life miserable. Expect “The Joker” to continue showing his dominance against the home team.

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Denver Nuggets (9-3) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6)

Date and Time: November 19, 2023 | 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Game preview

Nikola Jokic is averaging 32.3 points, 16.5 rebounds and 10.8 assists in his last four games. Despite his staggering numbers, the Denver Nuggets are just 2-2. If no one steps up for the Nuggets to help the two-time MVP, Denver could be in trouble again.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, the Cleveland Cavaliers are just as undermanned as them. Donovan Mitchell’s dealing with a right hamstring strain. Without “Spida,” the offense will center around Darius Garland.

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted starting lineups

Reggie Jackson has been inserted into the starting lineup with Jamal Murray. He should continue playing that role tonight for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope round out Denver’s first five.

The Cavaliers could roll out Max Strus, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Dean Wade as the team’s starting five.

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting tips

Nikola Jokic’s scoring has gone up without Jamal Murray. He is averaging 29.7 PPG for the season but he’s nearly hitting 33.0 PPG in his last four games. The over/under points prop for him is 30.5. Bettors who decide to pick over will get -106 while those who will choose under will have -115.

“The Joker” is the NBA’s leading rebounder with 14.1 RPG this season. The line for him is 12.5 for over and 13.5 for under. Betters choosing over will get -135 while those who want under will have -120.

Choosing over in points and rebounds for Nikola Jokic may be the route to go. He will be badly needed to put up monster numbers yet again without Murray in the lineup.

Darius Garland is averaging 18.7 PPG this season. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5. Bettors get -106 for over and -115 for under. Without Donovan Mitchell, Garland will be more aggressive in looking for his shots. Choosing over might be the option here.

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

The moneyline for the Nuggets is -142 while it is +120 for the Cavaliers. Denver is a -2.5 favorite to win the game. As the odds suggest, this might be a close one.

Cleveland is only 2-3 at home and will be playing without Donovan Mitchell. Denver, however, is just 2-3 on the road and will be without Jamal Murray. The defending champs, however, have Nikola Jokic who is playing at an unbelievable level.

The Nuggets could win the game but the Cavaliers could cover the spread.