Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for January 23 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets are set to continue their five-game Eastern Conference road trip on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers. The Nuggets are currently 2-1 in the current road trip and will face the Pacers for the second time this season. The defending champions defeated Indiana at home 117-109 less than 10 days ago.

It was a total team effort by the Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. scoring 25 points each. Aaron Gordon added 20 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 11 points. The win was also the seventh win in a row against the Pacers since March 4, 2021.

Tuesday's game is the 100th regular-season meeting between the Nuggets and Pacers dating back to their first-ever matchup on Oct. 22, 1976. Indiana has not defeated the Nuggets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse since March 24, 2019.

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for January 23, 2024

The Denver Nuggets have not had any significant injuries since Jamal Murray's hamstring issues in the first month of the season. The Nuggets also endured a couple of games without Aaron Gordon after Christmas when he was attacked by his dog.

On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers have been relatively healthy this season. The Pacers recently lost Tyrese Haliburton to a strained hamstring for five games, which was initially feared to be a major injury.

Denver Nuggets injury report for Jan. 23

The Denver Nuggets have four players listed as injured ahead of Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vlatko Cancar and Julian Strawther are both out and won't suit up, while Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. are tagged as probable.

That means Gordon and Porter will likely play and start for the defending champions. Collin Gillespie and Braxton Key are also out of the game, but they are not injured. They are on two-way contracts, which means they have to spend some time in the NBA G League this season.

Player Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Left Knee Surgery Collin Gillespie Out G League Assignment Aaron Gordon Probable Right Shoulder Sprain Braxton Key Out G League Assignment Michael Porter Jr. Probable Illness Julian Strawther Out Right Knee Sprain

Indiana Pacers injury report for Jan. 23

The Indiana Pacers have three players suffering from injuries – Tyrese Haliburton, Isaiah Jackson and Andrew Nembhard. All three players are listed as questionable, which means they are game-time decisions and will likely be cleared before the start of the game.

Haliburton is still dealing with a hamstring issue, while Jackson is under the league's concussion protocol. Nembhard missed two games last week with a minor back injury. Three more players are listed as questionable because they are possibly being assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury Kendall Brown Questionable G League Assignment Tyrese Haliburton Questionable Left Hamstring Injury Management Isaiah Jackson Questionable Concussion Andrew Nembhard Questionable Thoracic Spinal Sprain Oscar Tshiebwe Questionable G League Assignment Isaiah Wong Questionable G League Assignment

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers?

The Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers game starts at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on Altitude Sports in Colorado and Bally Sports Indiana.

It's also available on radio stations SiriusXM NBA Radio across the United States, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM in Colorado and 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indiana. Live streaming choices include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

