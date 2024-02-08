Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth chart for February 8 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers host the reigning champions Denver Nuggets on Thursday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be a rematch from the opening day's 119-107 Nuggets win on Oct. 25, as part of the NBA's nine-game schedule.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and locally on Spectrum SportsNet. It will also be available on NBA League Pass and live-streamed on Fubo TV. So fans can access NBA TV for a week with a free trial.

The Lakers are 27-25 and have returned to winning form, securing three consecutive wins and posting 6-4 in their last ten games. They beat the Boston Celtics on the road, handing them only their third home loss. They also ended the New York Knicks' winning streak, leaving them with a 9-1 record in their last ten games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Nuggets, 35-16, have won back-to-back games and have gone 7-3 in their previous 10. They boast the ninth-ranked net rating of 4.3 and the eighth-ranked offensive rating of 118.9. The team is led by Nikola Jokic, who jumped to the first spot on the MVP ladder.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers: Injuries

Denver Nuggets injuries for Feb. 8

SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) is questionable, and SF Vlatko Cancar (knee) is out for the Nuggets.

LA Lakers injuries for Feb. 8

For the Lakers, PF Anthony Davis (hip/Achilles) and SF LeBron James (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Whereas PF Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), SF Cam Reddish (ankle) and PG Gabe Vincent (knee) are out.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers: Starting lineups and depth chart

Denver Nuggets starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope * Christian Braun Jalen Pickett SF Michael Porter Jr. Julian Strawther Justin Holiday PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Braxton Key C Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Zeke Nnaji

(*) Questionable

LA Lakers starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Skylar Mays Dylan Windler SG Austin Reaves Max Christie Jalen Hood-Schifino SF Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince PF LeBron James * Christian Wood C Anthony Davis * Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

(*) Questionable

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers: Key matchups

Jamal Murray vs. D'Angelo Russell

Jamal Murray has played a crucial role in the Nuggets' offense as the primary ball handler in arguably the toughest pick and roll to guard with Nikola Jokic. Murray has been exceptional at 3-point shooting, mid-range and attacking the rim.

He has averaged 21 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists on 47.1% shooting, including 40.6% from the 3-point line.

D'Angelo Russell has been key to the Lakers' recent resurgence, particularly with his outstanding performance on offense. The former All-Star has averaged 22.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists in the last eight games.

Both guards will use the pick and roll to create mismatches, aiming to either take their shots or set up their teammates for high-quality opportunities.

Nikola Jokic vs. Anthony Davis

This marque matchup is highly anticipated. The big men will look to insert their dominance into the game from the start and will likely dictate the outcome.

Nikola Jokic has been an offensive maestro, paying teams when they double-team him and, if they don't, scoring over them at extremely high efficiency. He has 26.3 ppg, 12.2 rpg and 9.0 apg on 58.7% shooting, including 36.2% from the 3-point line.

Anthony Davis has arguably had one of his best seasons with 24.7 ppg, 12.3 rpg and 3.9 apg with 1.1 steals and 2.4 blocks on 55.4% shooting. His defense has spearheaded the Lakers' 115.1 defensive rating.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!