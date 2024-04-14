Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 14, 2024

The Denver Nuggets face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, with tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two, with the Nuggets seeking to complete a clean sweep of the series at 4-0.

The Nuggets (56-25) are third in the West and third in the Southwest Division, coming off a narrow 121-120 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday on the road.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies (27-54) are 13th in the West and fourth in the Southwest Division, coming off a 123-120 loss to the LA Lakers on Friday at home.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies predictions, starting lineups and betting tips

The Western Conference showdown between the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies will be aired locally on Bally Sports SE-MEM and Altitude for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Nuggets -12.5 vs. Grizzlies +13.5

Moneyline: Nuggets -900 vs. Grizzlies +625

Total over and under: Nuggets O 220.5 vs. Grizzlies U 220.5

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Denver Nuggets find themselves locked in a three-way deadlock for the premier spot in the Western Conference standings. Their latest contest concluded in a narrow 121-120 defeat on the road against the San Antonio Spurs. Head coach Mike Malone expressed his disappointment post-game, emphasizing the missed opportunity to maintain control atop the conference standings.

Refinement in offensive execution is imperative for this team, particularly given their defensive statistics, currently ranking 14th in the NBA with an average of 114.7 points conceded per game. Despite shooting at a respectable 49.6% from the field, there's a pressing need to ignite a more potent offensive presence.

Amid a challenging season for the Memphis Grizzlies, a glimmer of opportunity emerges as they prepare to potentially disrupt the final standings on the NBA's closing day.

A victory for the Grizzlies would thwart the Denver Nuggets' bid for the top seed in the Western Conference, a crucial factor as the Nuggets gear up to defend their NBA title in the postseason. Despite facing an impending offseason, the Grizzlies have demonstrated resilience in recent outings, epitomized by their hard-fought 123-120 loss to the Lakers last Friday.

In that contest, GG Jackson showcased his prowess with a commanding 31-point performance, while Scottie Pippen Jr. delivered a career-best 28 points, complemented by five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Despite their valiant efforts, the Grizzlies relinquished their lead late in the fourth quarter.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups

The Nuggets will start Jamal Murray at PG, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at SG, Michael Porter Jr. at SF, Aaron Gordon at PF and Nikola Jokic at center.

The Grizzlies will start Scotty Pippen Jr. at PG, Jordan Goodwin at SG, GG Jackson at SF, Jake LaRavia at PF and Trey Jemison at center.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Scotty Pippen Jr. has averaged 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists with 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks. His steal prop is set at over/under 1.5 and is favored to go under at +115.

Trey Jemison has averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists with 1.1 blocks. His assists prop is set at over/under 1.5 and is favored to go over at +130.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies predictions

The Denver Nuggets have a clear path to approach Sunday's game with unwavering determination. With simultaneous games involving Minnesota and OKC, the Nuggets possess ample motivation to maintain their pursuit of the top seed in the conference against the Grizzlies.

Memphis, plagued by a string of injuries, has been forced to field lineups comprising players whose future with the club remains uncertain. While the Grizzlies' roster may include individuals striving to secure their NBA futures, it's unlikely to pose a significant challenge to a resolute Denver squad vying for home-court advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs.