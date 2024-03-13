Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for March 13 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

2023 NBA Finalists, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat face off at Kasey Center on Wednesday night. The Nuggets have the edge in the two-game season series after claiming the bragging rights at Ball Arena on Feb. 29, with a 113-107 win.

Michael Porter Jr. was the unlikely hero of that contest as he tallied 30 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon had 18 and 16 points, respectively. The Nuggets needed a combined contribution from the four after Jamal Murray exited the game injured.

Miami's defense stood tall in that game, but the offense went cold. The Heat shot only 42.2%, including 7 of 26 from 3-point land. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo had 20-point games, but the Heat missed the third scoring option in Tyler Herro for that contest.

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Injury Reports

The Denver Nuggets remain the favorites against, despite the Miami Heat's homecourt advantage. Denver has lost just once in its last 10 games, so it has the momentum.

Meanwhile, Miami is on a three-game losing streak. Moreover, their injury report isn't improving for the team ahead of this game.

Here's a look at what the roster health looks like for both teams:

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets injury report includes only one injury. Vlatko Cancar, a staple this season, is the only player out. He's recovering from knee surgery.

Three others on the list are on G-League duties.

Here's the Nuggets' injury report:

Players Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Left knee surgery Key Braxton Out G League, two way Jalen Pickett Out G League, on assignment Tyson Hunter Out G League, on assignment

Miami Heat injury report

The Heat have four injuries entering this game. Jimmy Butler is probable, citing illness. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro, Kevin Love and Josh Richardson are out. Herro is dealing with a foot injury and Love has a heel bruise. Richardson is out for the season because of a shoulder injury.

Jamal Cain and Alondes Williams will be on G League duties.

Here's the Heat's injury report:

Player Status Injuries Jimmy Butler Probable Illness Jamal Cain Out G League, two way Tyler Herro Out Right foot medial tendinitis Kevin Love Out Right heel bruise Josh Richardson Out Right shoulder surgery Alondes Williams Out G League, two way

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat?

ESPN will nationally televise the Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat game. Altitude and Bally Sports Sun will cover the game locally. Viewers outside the US can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets are second in the West with a 45-20 season. The Heat are eighth in the East with a 35-29 record.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Jimmy Butler (probable) and Bam Adebayo will be the stars in action for this contest.