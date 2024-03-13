Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 13 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets are getting ready to play against the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center in Miami this Wednesday with the game scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This matchup marks their second game of the season following the Nuggets previous win of 103-97 against the Heat on March 1. With an impressive record of 45-20, the Nuggets currently hold the second position in the Western Conference standings.

They recently secured a home victory of 125-119 against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, where Nikola Jokic put up a triple double performance scoring 35 points grabbing 17 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists.

On the other hand the Miami Heat, standing at a record of 35-29 aim to bounce back after their recent defeat of 110-108 against the Washington Wizards at home last Sunday. Jimmy Butler led his team in scoring with 23 points.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat injury report

Denver Nuggets injuries for March 13

SF Vlatko Cancar (left knee) is currently listed as injured for Denver. Will be out indefinitely.

Miami Heat injury report for March 13

The Miami Heat have provided updates on four players, in their injury report; SF Jimmy Butler (illness) is likely to play while PF Kevin Love (heel) PG Tyler Herro (foot) and SG Josh Richardson ( shoulder) are sidelined.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for March 13

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Jalen Pickett SF Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Braxton Key C Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart for March 13

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Terry Rozier Patty Mills Delon Wright SG Duncan Robinson Jaime Jaquez Jr. Alondes Williams SF Jimmy Butler * Haywood Highsmith PF Nikola Jovic Caleb Martin C Bam Adebayo Thomas Bryant Orlando Robinson

(*) Probable

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat preview

The Denver Nuggets are doing really well lately winning nine of their last 10 games with impressive wins against the Heat and the Celtics. In contrast the Miami Heat haven't been as consistent losing three games in a row including at home, against the Wizards.

The Nuggets are really excelling on offense, scoring an average of 117.8 points for every 100 possessions, while the Heat are falling short with 113.4 points per 100 possessions.

On the other end, the Nuggets have been quite solid, limiting their opponents to an average of only 116 points in their recent five games.

This is crucial given the Heats struggle to score managing to put up 108 points or less in their last three games.

It's worth mentioning that the Nuggets have been stellar when playing away games securing victories by least five points in their last five outings.