Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report for February 12 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, February 12, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 8pm ET. This will be the second and final game of their season series, with the Nuggets leading from the 113-107 win on January 30, and is included in the NBA's ten-game schedule.

The Nuggets, 36-17, hold the fourth spot in the West after winning seven of their last 10 games. They dropped their last game on the road 106-135 to the Sacramento Kings, snapping their winning streak, on Wednesday.

The Bucks, 34-19, have fallen to the third spot in the East after going 4-6 in their previous 10 games. They beat the Charlotte Hornets 120-84 at home on Friday, thanks to Damian Lillard's returns of 26 points, four rebounds and eight assists after missing two games.

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Denver Nuggets injury report for Feb. 12

The Nuggets have listed three players on their injury report. SF Vlatko Cancar (left knee) is out.

Meanwhile, SF Michael Porter Jr. (knee) and SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) are questionable.

Player Status Injury Michael Porter Jr. questionable knee Kentavious Caldwell-Pope questionable hamstring Vlatko Cancar out knee

What happened to Vlatko Cancar and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope?

Cancar had surgery in mid-August to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The 26-year-old forward was hurt while playing for Slovenia in the lead-up to the FIBA World Cup. He is reportedly out indefinitely with no set timetable for his return.

Meanwhile, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who recently recovered from a dislocated right pinkie finger, sustained a right hamstring strain against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter with just over two minutes left when he reportedly jerked his hamstring. It caused him discomfort, and he eventually left the game to go to the locker room.

Reports say that the severity of the injury isn't "serious" however, he has missed the previous two outings and is expected to be out for Monday's matchup unless any improvement is seen.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Feb. 12

The Bucks have listed three players on their injury report. SF Khris Middleton (ankle) is out.

Meanwhile, PG Damian Lillard (ankle) and PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) are probable.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo probable right knee patellar tendonitis Damian Lillard probable left ankle sprain Khris Middleton out ankle sprain

What happened to Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard?

Khris Middleton sustained a left ankle injury during the Phoenix Suns' matchup on Tuesday after he landed awkwardly on Kevin Durant's foot halfway through the first quarter.

He shot his free throws and left for the locker room soon after, eventually being ruled out to make a return in the game. Since the injury, he has already missed two games and is expected to be out for longer, reportedly two more games.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard sustained a left ankle sprain when he jerked his ankle after attempting a dunk against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Lillard aggressively drove to the rim, blowing past his defender. However, he timed his landing inaccurately and began to favor his right ankle soon after.

He missed the game against Phoenix and the Minnesota Timberwolves, returning against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The marquee game between the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports WI and Altitude for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week and can be purchased as a subscription.

