Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Preview - May 16, 2024 | Game 6, 2024 NBA Playoffs

After handing the Minnesota Timberwolves their first three consecutive losses of the season, the Denver Nuggets will go for the jugular on Thursday. The defending champs rode on Nikola Jokic’s brilliance in Game 5 to carve out a 112-97 victory. Denver will be looking to pile on the Timberwolves’ misery and send them on vacation with a Game 6 win.

Anthony Edwards told the media after the loss to the Nuggets to see you in “Game 7.” The high-leaping guard is never short of confidence which is why he couldn’t help himself but guarantee a win. He and his teammates will have to prove they can do that against the suddenly surgical onslaught of the Mile High City team.

Nikola Jokic received his third MVP trophy and proceeded to dismantle Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves defense two nights ago. He took his team’s latest win in stride, knowing what lies ahead on Thursday night. The Nuggets will be looking to boot out their opponents for the second straight postseason.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Target Center will host the latest tussle between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. ESPN will air the game as it happens while basketball fans can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass:

Moneyline: Nuggets (+115) vs. Timberwolves (-135)

Spread: Nuggets (+2.5) vs. Timberwolves (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o203.5 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u203.0)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview

The Denver Nuggets celebrated Nikola Jokic’s MVP trophy presentation but was all business in demolishing their opponents. They had the same routine after Game 5 when they showed emotion after taking a 3-2 lead in the series but composed themselves for Thursday’s showdown.

Denver’s offense is humming again as Jokic has gotten comfortable with how the Timberwolves are covering him. “The Joker” has become more active in getting the ball early to initiate the action. He has consistently punished Minnesota for double teaming and has played bully ball when the Wolves chose to let Rudy Gobert take him one-on-one. The Nuggets will be tough to beat if he gets the same rhythm as he did in Game 6.

Anthony Edwards could only laugh when asked about Jokic’s performance two nights ago. “Ant-Man” said that the Minnesota Timberwolves defense had no weakness but Jokic was just too good. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch will likely have to tweak how they cover “The Joker” as he has run amok over the past three games.

Edwards will have to play much better than what he showed in Game 5. Minnesota will also need to limit Jokic or Edwards’ promise of a return to Denver for Game 7 will be empty.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

C - Rudy Gobert, C - Karl-Anthony Towns, PF - Jaden McDaniels, SG - Anthony Edwards and PG - Nickeil Alexander-Walker will start for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Naz Reid will take his usual role as the team’s sixth-man extraordinaire. Former Nugget Monte Morris could also come in to give Alexander-Walker a breather.

C - Nikola Jokic, PF - Aaron Gordon, SF - Michael Porter Jr., SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and PG - Jamal Murray will take their usual spots for the Denver Nuggets.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone has preferred Justin Holiday over Peyton Watson over the last few games as the sixth man. He could also have Christian Braun shadow Anthony Edwards early.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Anthony Edwards has a 29.5 over/under points prop in Game 6. “Ant-Man” can’t afford another rough game if he wants to take his team to Mile High City again for Game 7. He has to find a way to have a big scoring night for the Timberwolves to have a chance of winning. Edwards will be desperate and aggressive and likely top 29 points in an effort to try and extend the series.

Nikola Jokic gets a 29.5 over/under points prop on Thursday. “The Joker” just dropped 40 points on the Timberwolves, which will likely force a reaction. Minnesota could blitz him and dare Jokic’s teammates to beat them. The three-time MVP will willingly look for right play to punish their opponents’ defensive strategy. He might not top 29 points in Game 6.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Denver Nuggets have all the momentum on their side following three straight wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They will be unfazed to play inside the Wolves’ lair as they just won in Minnesota. Nikola Jokic is in a groove that is different from anyone else. He just eviscerated Rudy Gobert’s defense in the previous encounter.

Jokic is likely to stay in that vein regardless of what the Timberwolves do and lead the Nuggets to another conference finals.