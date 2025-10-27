Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview and Prediction - Oct. 27 | 2025-26 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Denver bounced back from its season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday with a 133-111 beatdown of the Phoenix Suns two nights ago. Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray will again lead the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will host Jokic and Co. in their first back-to-back set of the season. Minnesota will face Denver less than 24 hours after outlasting the Indiana Pacers 114-110. Anthony Edwards, who exited early against the Pacers due to a hamstring injury, is likely out.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Nuggets (-205) vs. Timberwolves (+170)

Odds: Nuggets (-5.5 -114) vs. Timberwolves (+5.5 -107)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o228.5 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u228.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

A key part of the Nuggets' offense that they hope to continue against the Timberwolves is their fastbreak attack. In their first two games, they outscored their opponents 44-20. In the win against the Suns, Denver overwhelmed Phoenix 28-11 in transition points.

Minnesota is a middling team when it comes to stopping opponents off the break. The Nuggets could coast to a win if the Timberwolves continue to struggle limiting transition attacks.

The Timberwolves have a jumbo lineup, but they prefer the 3-point shot instead of going to the basket. When they don’t have the touch from deep, they often struggle. Minnesota is averaging 46.7 points per game in the paint, 19th in the NBA. If the Timberwolves’ long-range shots fail, they might want to consider attacking the paint to use their size advantage.

More importantly, someone has to pick up the slack with Anthony Edwards’ likely absence. Julius Randle, who played well against the Pacers, needs to keep leading his team. Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo and Jaden McDaniels must also step up offensively.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Cam Johnson | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Donte DiVincenzo | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Julius Randle | C: Rudy Gobert

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Nikola Jokic has seemingly concentrated on playmaking instead of scoring. The three-time MVP has not scored over 25 points this season while averaging 12.5 assists per game. Jokic likely keeps that trend, making it likely he will fall short of his 25.5 (O/U) points prop.

The Timberwolves need Donte DiVincenzo to pick up his offense. After dropping 17 points against the Pacers, the sweet-shooting guard looks to be more aggressive with his shots. He will likely top his 13.5 (O/U) points prop.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Denver Nuggets are on the road, but they have decent rest and are healthy. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves surprisingly struggled without Anthony Edwards, their best and most explosive scorer. Without Ant-Man, Denver likely rolls to a comfortable win that beats the -5.5 spread.

