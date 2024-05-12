Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4 (May 12)

In a highly anticipated playoff contest in the semifinal round, Game 4 of the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves series on Sunday night is set up as a pivotal matchup for both teams. The Timberwolves are still in the driver's seat with a 2-1 series lead, but the 2023 defending champions are looking to even the odds with a win tonight.

Following a commanding 2-0 series lead by the Timberwolves, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets knew they had to respond convincingly if they were going to take back control of this matchup. Against the league's No. 1-ranked defense (108.4 rating), Denver put up 117 points on 53.8% shooting, including 48.3% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets must secure another road victory tonight if they intend on heading back home to Denver in an advantageous position.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves, Game 4 Injuries

Denver Nuggets Injuries

The Nuggets' injury report features three players listed as questionable: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson. Meanwhile, Vlatko Cancar is ruled out due to a left knee surgery.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

The Timberwolves' injury report, on the other hand, is clean, as every player on the roster has the green light to suit up for tonight's ball game.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups and depth charts

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for May 12

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Christian Braun Shooting Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Justin Holiday Small Forward Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther Power Forward Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Michael Porter Jr. Center Nikola Jokic Peyton Watson DeAndre Jordan

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart for May 12

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Mike Conley Monte Morris Jordan McLaughlin Shooting Guard Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jordan McLaughlin Small Forward Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson Nickeil Alexander-Walker Power Forward Karl-Anthony Towns Naz Reid Kyle Anderson Center Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Karl-Anthony Towns

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game 4 Preview

During the Denver Nuggets' 117-90 Game 3 victory on Friday night, Jamal Murray finally put on the kind of performance that fans have come to expect from him in the postseason. Murray put up 24 points (11 of 21 shooting, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range), five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Additionally, Nikola Jokic also came to play that night, as he dropped a double-double stat line of 24 points (10 of 18 shooting) and 14 rebounds. He also chipped in nine assists, three steals and three blocks.

Denver's dynamic duo showed out as it was expected of them, but the story of the Game 3 matchup was the team's supporting cast of players contributing excellent production on the court. Michael Porter Jr. had 21 points (6 of 10 shooting), while Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for 25 points (8 of 13 shooting).

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves' 17th-ranked offense (114.6 rating) was exposed by the Nuggets' suffocating defense, which forced the non-shooters to create shots for themselves. In the process, Anthony Edwards didn't have his usual kind of outing, as he was limited to just 19 points (8 of 15 shooting). The rest of the team shot 43.7%, including 30.3% from beyond the arc.

If Minnesota is seeking an outcome where it comes out on top tonight with a commanding 3-1 series lead, other players must step up alongside Edwards. This places even more urgency on Karl-Anthony Towns, who is due for a big game later. Moreover, the team's patent defensive dominance must also make an appearance in trying to slow down the Nuggets' offensive process once again.

Tonight's Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves showdown is setting up to be a grinded-out defensive game between the two teams, placing even more pressure on their offensive sets and star players making enough shots to give their units an advantage.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4?

This pivotal Western Conference semifinal game can be watched by NBA fans on TNT and livestreamed on Sling TV. It can also be checked out through the following radio stations: iHeartRadio, Timberwolves app and KFAN. The playoff matchup is scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT, 5 p.m. PT).