Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and Betting Tips I Nov. 22, 2023

Defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets will take on the streaking Orlando Magic in an NBA regular season match on Wednesday at the Amway Center in Florida. The teams are looking to sustain their winning ways after coming out triumphant in their respective previous matches.

The Nuggets overcame the early ejection of Nikola Jokic in their last contest on Monday to defeat the Detroit Pistons, 107-103, to halt a two-game slide. Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the charge for Denver, finishing with 21 and 20 points, respectively. They now sport a 10-4 card, second in the Northwest Division.

The Magic, for their part, are on a roll at the moment, winning four straight with a 126-107 victory against Toronto Raptors on Tuesday in an NBA In-Season Tournament game. Paolo Banchero paced Orlando in the win with 25 points as they improved to a Southeast Division-leading record of 9-5.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic Moneyline

The game between the Nuggets and Magic is set for 7 p.m., Eastern Time, and is available on NBA League Pass and for local TV over Bally Sports Florida and Altitude.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-175) vs Magic (+155)

Spread: Nuggets -4 (-110) vs Magic +4 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o217.5) vs Magic (u217.5)

Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic preview

Do-it-all Jokic is expected to be back in the lineup against the Magic. It will be Denver’s fourth straight road game and they will look to chalk up another win after going 1-2 in their previous three matches.

Jamal Murray (hamstring) is set to miss another game, although his return is said to be nearing. Forward Zeke Nnaji (ankle), meanwhile, is listed as probable.

On the other end, the Magic will have Banchero in harness for their second game of a scheduled six straight home matches. The status, however, of center Wendell Carter (finger) and guard Markelle Fultz (knee) are still to be determined. Both missed their game on Tuesday versus the Raptors.

Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic predicted lineup

With the continued absence of Murray, Jackson is set to start at point, joined in the Denver Nuggets starting crew by Jokic, Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. Key personnel off the bench are Christian Braun, Nnaji (if fit to play) and Peyton Watson.

The Magic, for their part, went for the starting five of Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, along with Anthony Black and Goga Bitadze filling in for Carter and Fultz in their last two games, and it is safe to say they will stick with the tack. Off the bench providing help are Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Joe Ingles, Mo Wagner and Jonathan Isaac.

Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic Betting Tips

Jokic was unable to showcase his full arsenal because of his early ejection in their last game and will be pumped against the Magic. He has an over/under of 30.5 points and could lead the scoring anew for the 13th time out of their 15 matches to date. You get a -115 by taking either over or under.

The ‘Joker’ is also a solid assist man with an O/U of 9.5 assists. He is +105 to go over and -135 to go under 9.5 assists. In the ongoing season, the two-time league MVP is averaging 8.7 assists per contest.

Banchero has led the Magic in scoring in each of their last two games with an average of 24.5 points per game. For the game at hand, he has an O/U of 19.5 points. He is -110 to go over and -120 to go under.

Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic: Prediction

Boasting of a seasoned crew that has gone through a lot of battles, the Denver Nuggets are favored to win the game over the Magic. Jokic remains a handful, with quality contributions from the rest of their key cogs. They have hit a rough patch in their last five games and are looking for a turnaround, and this game could well be it.

Orlando, meanwhile, is expected to continue to make a winning push, making the Magic no pushovers in this match.