Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Betting Tips | Dec. 20, 2023

The Denver Nuggets face the Toronto Raptors in an NBA regular season game on Wednesday night. It will be the first matchup between the two teams, who are on opposing poles this season.

The Nuggets have won four of their last five games, most recently against the Dallas Mavericks. The Raptors, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games following a four-game losing streak.

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The Nuggets (18-10) play the Raptors (11-15) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game will not be aired nationally but will be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-190) vs Raptors (+160)

Spread: Nuggets -4.5 (-110) vs Raptors +4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o228.5) vs Raptors (u228.5)

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors: Preview

The Nuggets and the Raptors face off for the first time this season. The Raptors, though, won two of their last three meetings since the 2021-22 season.

The Nuggets won four of their last five games, ripping the Dallas Mavericks by 26 points in their last game. The Raptors, meanwhile, won two of their last three games, downing the Charlotte Hornets in their last game.

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors: Starting lineups

Jamal Murray has been cleared out of the Nuggets' injury report following sprains on both ankles and is expected to start against the Raptors.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon is still nursing a right heel strain but is also expected to start, as he's "probable" for the game. Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are also expected to start against the Raptors.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are sticking with their starting five of Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Jacob Poeltl, Dennis Schroder, and OG Anunoby.

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors: Key Players, Betting Tips

Although he's now virtually free from any injury, Jamal Murray has been "quiet" in terms of his last few games. Points Bet is projecting that he will go lower than his current point prop.

Meanwhile, Points Bet also reckons Dennis Schroder is up for an explosion against the Nuggets. The reigning FIBA Basketball World Cup MVP is projected to go over his point prop.

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Nuggets as -190 favorites over the Raptors (+160 underdogs), which is understandable, considering that they are the defending champions.

However, the game is projected to be close, with the Nuggets only as -4.5 favorites, so while it remains safe to bet on them, caution is also needed.