Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards: Prediction and betting tips | January 21, 2024

The Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of six games NBA games on Sunday. This is the first time the two inter-conference teams meet this season, but the Nuggets have beaten the Wizards in their last four encounters.

The Nuggets have a 29-14 record and are third in the Western Conference, behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder. They are coming off a 102-100 win over the league-leading Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are riding a three-game losing streak They own a 7-14 record and are just above the Detroit Pistons for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards game takes place at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Sunday.

The tip-off happens at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and the game will be televised by MNMT and Altitude Network. FuboTV and NBA League Pass are online live streaming options for fans.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-950) vs Wizards (+625)

Spread: Nuggets -13.5 (-110) vs +13.5 Wizards (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (u238.5) vs Wizards (o238.5)

Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards: Preview

The Washington Wizards have center Darius Gafford on their injury list. He's marked 'questionable' after suffering a concussion and will be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, starting forward Aaron Gordon is listed as probable due to a shoulder injury. Julian Strawther and Viktor Cancar are not going to suit up, though.

Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards: Predicted lineups

With Aaron Gordon being a game-time decision, Christian Braun is poised to step into the starting lineup alongside Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. in the frontcourt. Completing the starting five will be Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

In their recent game, the Wizards featured their newly acquired center, Marvin Bagley III, as the starting center, taking over from Daniel Gafford. Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija assumed their positions as the starting forwards, while Tre Jones and Jordan Poole formed the starting backcourt.

Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards: Betting tips

The NBA prop given to Jordan Poole is 16.5 points, and he has been going over the mark in four of the last five games. With not much scoring in the Wizards roster, Poole should push himself to go over the mark.

A high 26.5 points is the NBA prop for Nikola Jokic, who has gone over the mark only once in the last three games. It will be risky to put him over right now, as he also prioritizes setting up his teammates.

Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards: Prediction

There's no question that the Denver Nuggets will likely win this game against the Washington Wizards, but the real question is by how much. The spread is too wide, so it's risky to go over, but expect the total to go under.

