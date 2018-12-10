×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

DeRozan's 26 points leads Spurs past Jazz 110-97

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    10 Dec 2018, 08:10 IST
AP Image

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and eight rebounds and Rudy Gay added 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 110-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points for San Antonio, which won its second straight after dropping four of five.

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, all in the second half, and Ricky Rubio added 26 for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert was the only other player in double figures, with 12 points, as Utah had its two-game winning streak halted.

The Spurs held the Jazz to 18 points in the first and second quarter and set a season low for points allowed by an opponent in the first half.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Mitchell missed all six of his shot attempts in going scoreless in the first half. . Every Utah player was healthy and available with the exception of the three players in the G League.

Spurs: San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich tied Pat Riley for fourth all-time in league history with 1,210 career victories. . Davis Bertans missed the game due to an undisclosed personal reason. . Dante Cunningham also missed the game, sitting out due to abdominal soreness. .. The Spurs previous low points by an opponent in the first half was 39 points, which happened twice.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Spurs: Home against Phoenix on Tuesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: 3 talking points from the...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Jazz deliver prolific offensive performance, pick up big...
RELATED STORY
Mitchell nets 20, Gobert adds 18 as Jazz beat Spurs 139-105
RELATED STORY
Wade's late free throws lift Heat past Jazz, 102-100
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Jazz throttle the Rockets - 3 Key Talking...
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: 3 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
DeRozan's 36 points fuels Spurs past Lakers 133-120
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Jazz's win over...
RELATED STORY
DeRozan, Aldridge lead Spurs past Timberwolves
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us