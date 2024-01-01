Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | January 1, 2024

The Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets game is one of the eight matches the NBA scheduled to kick off 2024. This is the first time both teams will face in the 2023-24 season. The Rockets have won the last three encounters against the Pistons (since December 2021).

The Detroit Pistons finally snapped their 28-game losing streak with a two-point victory over the Toronto Raptors and will hope to carry that momentum into their next games.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are 15-15 in the 2023-24 season and will hope to gain a winning record after this encounter. They have lost their last three games, including their most recent matchup against an Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers.

Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets matchup will take place at the Toyota Center located in Houston, Texas on January 1, 2024. Space City Home Network and Bally Sports DET will have the game up on television by 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers have the option to witness the game through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Pistons (+245) vs Rockets (-305)

Spread: Pistons +7.5 (-110) vs -7.5 Rockets (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons (u226.5) vs Rockets (o226.5)

Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets: Preview

The Houston Rockets have Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. 'questionable' to play against the Pistons and they will be game-time decisions for the team's medical staff. Dillon Brooks and Victor Oladipo are not expected to suit up according to the recent Rockets IR.

Isaiah Stewart suffered a toe sprain but is expected to be back on the roster by mid-January. Monte Morris is slowly approaching his debut for the Pistons as he is also scheduled to come back in late January.

Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets: Predicted lineups

Kevin Knox II played a huge role in the Pistons' recent win vs the Raptors and should start again alongside with Bojan Bogdanovic. Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham.

With Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. out, the Rockets fielded Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green as the starting forwards in their last game. Alperen Sengun is a lock at the center position while Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green are the starting guards.

Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

Bojan Bogdanovic has been the team's most consistent scorer aside from Cade Cunningham. He is given an NBA prop of 18.5 points and has broken that mark in three of his last four games. His output should go over the mark.

Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

This is going to be a close game and we expect the Pistons to bring another playoff-like performance trying to capitalize on the recent win. Even with that, the Rockets, owing to the home-court advantage, will be the safer pick to make. The total should go over as the teams have something to prove against each other.