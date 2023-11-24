Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and betting tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | November 24, 2023

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the teams to watch out for this season and they will look to continue their equally impressive run in the ongoing 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament when they host the struggling Detroit Pistons at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena on Friday, Nov. 24. The Pacers have taken the top place in the East Group A of the marquee tournament with three wins from as many games.

The Pistons have endured one of the worst starts this season with 13 losses in 15 games. Despite their rally against the Denver Nuggets earlier, they went down 103-107 against the defending champions. Indiana has seen some tough days as well losing two of their last three games, the latest coming against the Toronto Raptors earlier this week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, Betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Detroit Pistons (2-13) vs Indiana Pacers (8-6)

Date and time: November 24, 2023, 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, Indianapolis

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

The Detroit Pistons have dropped 12 straight and a major factor part is their lack of scoring. The Pistons are placed 27th in the league. Cade Cunningham is the lone leading scorer for Detroit with an average of 21.4 points per game, while Alec Burks is propping up 13.2 points. The team's injury woes have left them short-handed.

Tyrese Haliburton is leading Indiana in scoring with 25.3 points per game, with Myles Turner the second-leading scorer with 16.8 points per game. While the Pacers are sorted on the offensive front, their defense lacks teeth and is guilty of allowing opponents to claw their way back. They will, however, look to correct the flaws against Detroit who lack firepower.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted starting lineup

The Pistons are likely to start with Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham, Isiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson and Marvin Beagley III as their starting unit.

The Paces will stick to their usual lineup with Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown Jr., Obi Toppin, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Haliburton is the best player for Indiana this season, and heads into the matchup with a 25.5 o/u with -110 over and -120 under. Buddy Hield is another star to watch out for with 17.5 (-122 over and -104 under). The Pistons have Cade Cunningham who can be the difference maker. He's 23.5 o/u with -110 over and -120 under.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

On paper and in theory, the Pacers emerge as favorites. They have the pace and the shooting to easily overpower Detroit. If the former shore up on their defensive end, this will be another win Indiana can chalk up on Friday.