Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 10, 2024

The Detroit Pistons will face the LA Clippers for the second and final time this season on Saturday. Detroit surprised LA by going the distance in their first meeting but eventually lost 136-125. Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren had great games but couldn’t drag the Pistons to victory.

The Clippers will be wary of the Pistons in the rematch after what happened in the initial encounter. LA needed a big game from Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook’s spark to stave off an upset. The star-studded Clippers will try not to overlook their inexperienced but talented opponents.

For the first time since the start of the season, the Pistons racked up back-to-back wins. They drubbed the Sacramento Kings 133-120 on Wednesday and edged the Portland Trail Blazers 128-122 in overtime on Thursday. Detroit will be looking forward to testing its mettle on the road versus LA.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Clippers will host the Pistons at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports DET will air the game live. Streaming the matchup is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can also tune in to SiriusXM, AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW and 950 AM to listen in to the action.

Moneyline: Pistons (+900) vs. Clippers (-1600)

Spread: Pistons (+16.0) vs. Clippers (-16.0)

Total (O/U): Pistons (o236.0 -110) vs. Clippers (u236.0 -110)

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers: Game preview

The Pistons decided to trade veterans Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the New York Knicks and went all-in on their youngsters. Coach Monty Williams inserted Ausar Thompson and Mike Muscala into the starting lineup and the team responded with consecutive wins.

Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn and Ryan Arcidiacono will not be available for Saturday’s game. Williams will have to continue relying on his new core when they take on the highly-touted Clippers.

The Clippers opened a three-game homestand with a 117-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. LA allowed the Pelicans to jump on them and couldn’t recover. The Pistons don’t have New Orleans’ offensive firepower but the Clippers can’t afford to be complacent with the way their re-invigorated opponents have been playing.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers: Starting lineups

The Pistons are likely to have Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson and Mike Muscala. This is the lineup that started in their back-to-back wins so Monty Williams is expected to stick with this quintet.

Ty Lue will have Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann and James Harden open the game for the Clippers.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Kawhi Leonard is 25.5, which is a little higher than his season average of 24.2 PPG. “The Claw” has been on fire to start February with a string of high-scoring games, averaging 27.3 points during that span. He is likely to get over his points prop on Saturday.

The Detroit Pistons’ Jaden Ivey has an over/under points prop of 21.5, which is significantly higher than his 15.4 PPG season average. Like Leonard, Ivey has been superb in February. The second-year guard is averaging 27.3 points on 52.7% shooting, including a sizzling-hot 65.4% clip from deep. He is expected to get past his points prop as well.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers: Prediction

The Detroit Pistons have played well in their last two games, but the LA Clippers have been great since late December. LA will likely win No. 35 this season but allow Detroit to cover the massive +16.0 spread.

The Pistons and the Clippers average 231.8 PPG combined, which is lower than the over/under total points prop of 236.0 Betting under seems to be the route to go when the two teams meet for a rematch on Saturday.

