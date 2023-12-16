Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and betting tips | December 16, 2023

The Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup is one of the huge 10-game slate that the NBA had prepared for December 16. This is the second time that both teams face each other this season with the Bucks winning the last encounter by just two points.

It has been a very tough time for the Detroit Pistons as they are on a 22-game losing streak and another loss puts them deeper in the history books being among one of the worst teams ever. Their last two opponents were the Philadelphia 76ers where they lost by an average margin of 25 points.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have won their last two games against the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers respectively and hope to enter another winning streak. They hold a 17-7 record and are placed first in the NBA Central Division.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup will take place behind the walls of the Fiserv Forum on Saturday, December 16.

Basketball fans can catch the action through the broadcast of Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports DET starting at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass will have both feeds available for online live streaming.

Moneyline: Pistons (+1100) vs Bucks (-2200)

Spread: Pistons +17.5 (-110) vs -17.5 Bucks (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons (u240.0) vs Bucks (o240.0)

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as 'probable' to play due to a non-COVID-19 related illness and will be a game-time decision to play. Also marked as 'probable' are Pat Connaughton and Chris Livingston. Khris Middleton and Jae Crowder are both unavailable for the Pistons matchup.

The Detroit Pistons have Marvin Bagley III upgraded to 'questionable' to play against the Bucks while Jalen Duren will be available again by late December. Veteran point guard Monte Morris still needs more time to heal and should be back by late January.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted lineups

The Detroit Pistons have been placing Isaiah Stewart at the center position with Marvin Bagley III and Jalen Duren out. Rounding up the frontcourt are Bojan Bogdanovic and rookie Ausar Thompson. Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes have been the backcourt tandem for Monty Williams.

With no Khris Middleton and probably Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Marjon Beauchamp may be upgraded to the starting lineup. Brook Lopez, Malik Beasley and Damian Lillard should round up the starting five.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Betting tips

The NBA prop given to Damian Lillard is at 25.5 points and he has not gone over in four of the last five games. However, with no Giannis Antetokounmpo or Khris Middleton, they need him now to do more scoring and that makes his probability of going over very likely.

Cade Cunningham has an NBA prop of 19.5 points and he has gone over that mark three times in the last three games. He should go over again as well as the Pistons try their best to claw out of the losing situation.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are the favored team to win against the struggling Detroit Pistons. The total should be under as the Bucks may pace themselves without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

The last time these teams met, the game was close and the spread should not be covered in this case.