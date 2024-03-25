Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024

There are 11 games on the NBA schedule for Monday, including the Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks. It's the third and final game between the two teams this season, with the Knicks looking to sweep the Pistons for the fourth straight year.

The Knicks have a 14-game winning streak against the Pistons, who have not won against New York since Nov. 6, 2019. It has been complete domination from the Knicks in the past four years although their two encounters this season have been close.

Jalen Brunson needed to have a 42-point performance on Nov. 30 to help the Knicks beat the Pistons 118-112. The second game on Feb. 26 was even closer with New York barely hanging on for a 113-111 win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing sheds light on heartfelt family bond with Jalen Brunson

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks game is on Monday at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit and the MSG Network in New York.

Moneyline: Pistons (+950) vs Knicks (-1900)

Spread: Pistons +16..5 (-110) vs Knicks -16.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons o206.5 (-110) vs Knicks u206.5 (-110)

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks preview

The Detroit Pistons are back to being the worst team in basketball and are on a six-game losing streak heading into Monday's game. They have lost their last four games by an average margin of 21.0 points.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are trying to keep pace with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 3 spot in the East. The Knicks remain competitive despite the injuries to three of their best players with a record of 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Also Read: "I damn near tore my s**t" - Former NBA champion drops bombshell on Jalen Brunson almost ending his career

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Detroit Pistons have eight players on the injury report, including Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, who both are game-time decisions. If both Cunningham and Duren are cleared to play, here's how the Pistons could line up:

PG: Cade Cunningham | SG: Jaden Ivey | SF: Troy Brown Jr. | PF: Chimezie Metu | C: Jalen Duren

Detroit's rotation also includes Marcus Sasser, James Wiseman, Malachi Flynn, Tosan Evbuomwan and Buddy Boeheim.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks are still dealing with injuries to Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to stick to his current starting five of:

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Miles McBride | SF: Donte DiVincenzo | PF: Josh Hart | C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Coach Thibs' current rotation also includes players such as Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims, Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks betting tips

Jalen Brunson has a prop bet of 30.5 points, which is not a crazy number considering how good he has been this season. Brunson has scored at least 34 points in three of his last five games. Bet on Brunson to go over 30.5 points against the hapless Pistons.

Cade Cunningham is favored to go over 19.5 points, which is lower than his season average. Monitor Cunningham's situation if he's going to be cleared before the game. If he gets cleared, bet on him to go over since he'll the No. 1 option on offense.

Also Read: Former NBA champion controversially picks Jalen Brunson over Steph Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction

The New York Knicks are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The Knicks might be short-handed but they are still better than a healthy and complete Pistons lineup.

Oddsmakers are unsurprisingly predicting that the Knicks will win the game and cover the -16.5 spread. They are also predicting that the total will go over 206.5 points.

Also Read: Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart spill beans on almost ditching NBA dreams because of Julius Randle