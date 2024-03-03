Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 3, 2024

There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Sunday, including the Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic. It's the final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Magic looking for the series sweep. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips.

Orlando has won five games in a row against the Pistons since last season. The Magic have been one of the most surprising teams this season and have a shot at making the playoffs. Detroit, meanwhile, has one of the worst records in the NBA.

Sunday's game will be the 127th regular-season meeting between the Magic and the Pistons. Detroit has won 70 games and lost 56 against the Magic, but Orlando has dominated them this season. The Magic's average lead in their three wins over the Pistons has been 15.7 points.

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic game is on Sunday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. It starts at 6:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Atlanta and the YES Network in New York City.

Moneyline: Pistons (+480) vs Magic (-620)

Spread: Pistons +11.5 (-110) vs Magic -11.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons o218 (-110) vs Magic u218 (-110)

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic preview

The Detroit Pistons no longer have the worst record in the league after the Washington Wizards went winless in February. The Pistons have three wins in their last 10 games, which is a massive improvement from their rough start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are looking to extend their winning streak to three and have won seven of their last 10 contests. The Magic have climbed up to seventh in the Eastern Conference and are just one game behind the No. 4 New York Knicks.

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic starting lineups

The Detroit Pistons have one player on their injury report – Marcus Sasser who is dealing with a right knee contusion. Coach Monty Williams will likely use a starting five of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have a completely healthy roster heading into Sunday night. Coach Jamahl Mosley is expected to stick with his starting five of Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Cade Cunningham has an over/under of 22.5 points and is projected to go over against the Magic. He has been on fire recently, scoring at least 23 points five times in his last six games. Bet on the Pistons star to score more than 22.5 points.

Paolo Banchero is projected to score 21.9 points against the Pistons and is favored to go over 20.5 points. He has scored 29 points after a two-game absence, which is a good sign after struggling after the All-Star break. Bet on him to start a run of scoring at least 21 points in the next few games.

Franz Wagner, meanwhile, is favored to go over 19.5 points, which is a surprise. He has been quiet in the past few games and is less aggressive on offense. Bur bet on Wagner to break out of his scoring funk against the nine-win Pistons team.

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Orlando Magic are the heavy favorites to beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at home. The Magic are playing much better than the Pistons this season and will likely get a comfortable victory.

The Pistons are playing better compared to the early part of the campaign, but it might not be enough for the upset. Oddsmakers predict the Magic to get the win and cover the spread and the total to go over.

