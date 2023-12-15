Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and betting tips | December 15, 2023

The Detroit Pistons versus Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of the eight games that the NBA prepared for basketball fans on December 15. This is the third time that both teams face this season and the Sixers have won in both encounters. Furthermore, the Sixers have won against the Pistons six consecutive times.

The Detroit Pistons are the worst team in the NBA right now and they possess a dismal 2-22 record. They are on a 21-game losing streak and the last time they won was on Oct. 28.

On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers have a 16-7 record and are fourth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. They are now on a four-game winning streak and hope to extend the momentum further.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Detroit Pistons versus Philadelphia 76ers game will take place inside the walls of the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this coming Friday, Dec. 15. NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports DET have the television rights and the broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The online livestream is made available for NBA League Pass subscribers.

Moneyline: Pistons (+850) vs Sixers (-1400)

Spread: Pistons +16.0 (-110) vs -16.0 Sixers (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons (u236.5) vs Sixers (o236.5)

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have a clean bill of health and they have all their players available to play for this upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons including Joel Embiid who came from an illness a week ago.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons have Marvin Bagley III out with a back injury and starting center Jalen Duren should be back with the team by late December. Monte Morris needs more time to heal as doctors see him returning by late January.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted lineups

The Detroit Pistons have Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes as the starting backcourt for Coach Monty Williams. Bojan Bogdanovic is teamed up with Ausar Thompson at the forward position and Isaiah Stewart should start at center replacing Jalen Duren.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid is a lock at the starting center position and he is joined by Nic Batum and Tobias Harris on the frontcourt. Breakout star Tyrese Maxey has D'Anthony Melton beside him as the backcourt starter.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Betting tips

Cade Cunningham has been healthy all season and he has been given an NBA prop of 21.5 points. He has only gone up that mark once in the last four games but with Bojan Bogdanovic back, it is risky to put him over.

Joel Embiid is at his MVP form and has a high NBA prop of 34.5 points. The Cameroonian center has gone up the mark three out of the last four games and he should go up again with the depleted frontcourt of the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are the heavy favorites to win in this matchup and the big question is how many points will they win? The spread of 16 points is too high and the cover should not be covered while the total should be over for this NBA Eastern Conference matchup.