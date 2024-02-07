Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 7, 2024

The Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings matchup will cap off a seven-game slate of the NBA on February 7. This is both teams' second and final match in the 2023-24 season. The Kings have beaten the Pistons in their last three meetings since last season.

The Detroit Pistons had a decent three-win month in January as compared to their start of the season. They are now on a three-game losing streak and will be hoping to pick up their seventh win on this road trip against the Sacramento Kings.

Conversely, the Sacramento Kings just came a tough 26-point loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They are still fifth in the NBA Western Conference standings with a record of 29-20.

Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings game will be held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Wednesday, February 7.

The tip-off happens at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be broadcast live on television through Bally Sports DET and NBCSCA. NBA League Pass and FuboTV are the popular choices to watch the game via an online live stream.

Moneyline: Pistons (+650) vs Kings (-1000)

Spread: Pistons +13.0 (-110) vs -13.0 Kings (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons (u242.0) vs Kings (o242.0)

Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Preview

The Sacramento Kings have only one player on their injury list and that is Sasha Vezenkov. He is not expected to be available against the Pistons and should be back on the roster by mid-February.

Meanwhile, Pistons starters Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bogdanovic are marked as 'questionables' and will be game-time decisions by the team's medical staff. Isaiah Stewart is expected to miss more time due to his ankle injury and should heal in a week or two.

Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted lineups

Just in case Cade Cunningham is scratched by the Pistons medical staff, Monte Morris could be elevated to the starter position for the first time this season and join Jaden Ivey. Bojan Bogdanovic could be replaced by rookie Ausar Thompson and join Jalen Duren and Kevin Knox II.

For the Kings, there are no injuries for their starters. They should go with their usual starting five of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes.

Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Betting tips

De'Aaron Fox has been given an NBA prop of 26.5 points for this upcoming game. He has not gone over the mark thrice in the last five games but against the Pistons, Fox should go over.

There is more pressure on Jaden Ivey to play well in this game since he expressed that he does not want to play for the Sacramento Kings on his draft night. His 14.5 points on the NBA prop should be broken and he will look to make a statement win or lose.

Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction

The Detroit Pistons are starting back-to-back games with the Sacramento Kings and they may be saving more on a winnable game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The spread of 13 points should be broken while the total should go over just like their last encounter a month ago.

