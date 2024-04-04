Devin Booker 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Phoenix Suns guard, impact and minutes

After leading the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021, Devin Booker has been looking to get back to the game's grandest stage. Paired with a two All-Star talents this season, he has a chance to achieve that goal.

The Suns were looked at as a title favorite entering the year, but injuries derailed the first half of the regular season for them. With a few weeks to go, they find themselves in the thick of the Western Conference standings. Their 45-31 record is good for sixth place, avoiding the play-int tournament. If the postseason started now, the Suns would face the OKC Thunder in the first round.

As the regular season comes to an end, the Suns are still trying to solidify their playoff fate. They trail the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks by half a game. However, the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans are right on their heels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Devin Booker regular season stats

Devin Booker has put together a strong campaign in 2024, getting his first All-Star nomination since 2022. Here is a look at how the 27-year-old has performed thus far.

Player PTS REB AST FG% 3P% FT% Devin Booker 27.6 4.7 6.9 49.7 37.2 88.3

Devin Booker postseason stats

Since 2021, Booker has played in a total of 43 pstseason matchups. In that stretch, the Suns have a record of 25-18. Like most stars, Booker has proven to play at a high level come the playoffs.

Player PTS REB AST FG% 3P% FT% Devin Booker 28.0 5.2 5.2 48.5% 39.2 89.1

Strengths and weaknesses

On the offensive end, Devin Booker has a long list of strengths. For starters, he is a lights-out shooter from beyond the arc and in the mid-range. Booker can score on all three levels, and has no problems being effective on or off the ball.

When Chris Paul was on the Suns, Booker moved to the shooting guard position. Following the Bradley Beal trade, he's shifted back to being Phoenix's point guard. Since being tasked with leading the offense, Booker has responded by posting a career-high in assists (6.9).

When it comes to weaknesses, defense is an area Booker has less of an impact. He isn't a complete negative on that end of the floor, but is far from being known as a two-way star.

Impact, role and playoff minutes

Still young and in the prime of his career, Booker should play high minutes come the postseason. Especially considering that the Suns don't have the depth they've had in year's past. Booker is averaging 36 minutes in the regular season, and that number should rise to close to 40 in the playoffs.

As a high-level scorer, Booker's impact will come on the offensive end. Along with being one of the Suns' top scorers, he'll be setting the table for Kevin Durant, Beal and others. Due to the gravity both players draw, Phoenix could utilize Booker and KD together in the pick-and-roll.

Due to how much he has the ball in his hands, Booker might be the most impactful player for the Suns in the postseason. Him and Durant are likely going to log the most minutes and doing most of the scoring.