Devin Booker, Jordan Clarkson, and more: 5 NBA players who have dated Kardashian sisters

The Kardashians have been fixtures on "page three" news since the late 2000s. This was when their acclaimed TV show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," rose to prominence. Since then, all five sisters have made a name for themselves through their brands.

They are also well-known for the men they date. Two of the sisters are known to only date athletes. NBA players, in particular, seem to be the type they gravitate to.

Let's become acquainted with the times when the worlds of the NBA and the Kardashians collided. Let's take a glance at some of the stars who have dated the sisters.

1. Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner

In June 2020, "US Weekly" confirmed the model and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard were “hooking up” casually after sparking romance rumors in April during a road trip together. The lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in February 2021.

After more than a year of dating, the model cheered on Booker while he played at the Tokyo Olympics. The United States Men’s Basketball team won their championship match. Afterward, she snapped a photo of the game — in which he played 22 minutes — and posted it on her Instagram Story in August 2021. She also added a gold medal emoji to the picture.

In June 2022, "US Weekly" confirmed the duo had split after two years together.

2. Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian married the former Los Angeles Laker in September 2009 after knowing him for only one month. The duo split in December 2013. Khloé filed for divorce. After Odom suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in October 2015, the TV personality put the filing on hold and helped him recover. Khloé filed again in May 2016. The divorce was finalized that year.

3. Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

The Kendall + Kylie cofounder started seeing the NBA star in May 2018. In September of that year, "US Weekly" confirmed the summer fling had come to an end. The pair reconnected shortly after, with a source stating in November that they were “having fun and hooking up.” They went their separate ways in May 2019.

4. Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson

The Utah Jazz player was first linked to Kendall in March 2016. Jenner and Clarkson attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival together the following month. Their romance fizzled out soon after they celebrated the Fourth of July together.

5. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

The Good American co-founder began dating the Boston Celtic in August 2016 after meeting through Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq. "US Weekly" broke the news in September 2017 that the couple were expecting their first child together.

Days before her due date in April 2018, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating with multiple women, but the pair remained united. The pair split in February 2019 after the basketball player cheated on Khloé with Kylie's former friend Jordyn Woods. They reconciled soon after.

However, the reconciliation ended less than a year later in June 2021.

Rumors surrounding their relationship status swirled in August 2021. A source exclusively told "US Weekly" at the time that the pair had not reconciled and were simply focused on coparenting their daughter, True.

“Tristan is training for the NBA and is focused on that at the moment,” the insider told "US Weekly." “They still coparent well. and he plans on making time to hang with Khloe and True when he’s not playing basketball.”

Kardashian and Thompson are currently awaiting the arrival of their second child together. The baby was conceived via surrogate.

