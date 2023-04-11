Did Angel Reese get drafted? Taking a closer look at the current career status of LSU star

Angel Reese made a big splash as an LSU star, leading the Tigers to the women’s college basketball national championship. Reese was one of the biggest stars of the tournament.

The LSU star averaged 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds per game this season. She was the nation’s fifth-leading scorer and second in rebounds. She posted 34 double-doubles this season. It is the most double-doubles by a female player in a season in NCAA history.

Reese became the first player to record 100 points, 70 rebounds, 10 blocks and 10 steals in one NCAA Tournament.

However, Reese was not drafted on Monday night. Reese is not eligible for the 2023 WNBA Draft. Players need to be 22 years of age or have completed a four-year degree from a university.

Reese will return to LSU next season as the Tigers will be one of the favorites to hang the banner again. She will return to LSU with coach Kim Mulkey.

Mulkey has been a huge help to Reese in her career. Reese transferred to LSU this season from Maryland. She was allowed more freedom of movement and was allowed to play in a bit more space at LSU. She was forced further into the center position at Maryland.

On3 NIL



Her valuation is now at $1.3 million, which is the top-ranked valuation in women's basketball



More from on3.com/nil/news/lsu-t… LSU's Angel Reese had a $371k On3 NIL Valuation entering March Madness.Her valuation is now at $1.3 million, which is the top-ranked valuation in women’s basketballMore from @Pete_Nakos96 LSU's Angel Reese had a $371k On3 NIL Valuation entering March Madness. Her valuation is now at $1.3 million, which is the top-ranked valuation in women’s basketball 📈🚀More from @Pete_Nakos96: on3.com/nil/news/lsu-t… https://t.co/sPbs5auqyH

Reese will have to wait until the 2024 WNBA Draft to turn pro.

Why did Angel Reese make headlines this season?

Reese made headlines with her celebration at the end of the national championship game against Iowa. The LSU star went up to Caitlin Clark and waved her hand in front of Clark's face in the “You can’t see me” move made famous by John Cena. Clark was seen making the same gesture earlier this season.

Reese then went on to make another hand gesture, pointing to her ring finger and symbolizing where her new championship ring would go. It seemed like simple trash talk, something that happens in most sporting events.

As the media storm took hold, many people commented that Reese’s actions were classless. Reese did not apologize after the game during the press conference and stood by her actions, saying that she was being unapologetically herself.

Clark later responded by saying she had no issue with Reese’s remarks. She called the exchange just a moment of competitive nature.

