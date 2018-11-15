×
Dinwiddie to debut Stan Lee-inspired shoes against Heat

18   //    15 Nov 2018, 05:23 IST
Spencer Dinwiddie

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie plans to honour late comic-book legend Stan Lee by sporting a one of a kind pair of signature superhero kicks against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Lee brought characters like Spiderman, Iron Man, Captain America, the Incredible Hulk and many others to life. Artistic depictions of a few of these figures can be seen on the sneakers.

Just in case you did not know, Dinwiddie is the owner of a specialty sneaker brand called K8IROS.

This is not the first time Dinwiddie has paid homage to notable people with his fashion choices. A sneaker artist by the name of Kickasso designs a number of pieces for him to wear. Among his many creations have been nods to the famous musical artist Prince, the effervescent Muhammad Ali and the very relevant Colin Kaepernick.

Dinwiddie wears number eight on his jersey for the Nets, hence his brand's unique spelling. Kronos is known as a Greek god of time, and Dinwiddie believes timing has played a large part in his NBA success so far.

Stan Lee's innovation helped create timeless stories that will be retold for generations, so it is fitting that Dinwiddie wanted his life's work depicted on a pair of shoes.

